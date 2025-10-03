Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 10, 2025


2025-10-03 03:15:19
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: O Baile do Hamilton at Circo Voador, Julia Landen (Jazz é Pop!) and Elton John Diamonds at Blue Note Copacabana, Enzo Belmonte at Carioca da Gema, and Inácio Rios at Rio Scenarium; also notable are Pagode da Mart'nália at Vivo Rio and the classic Friday roda at Pedra do Sal.

Top Picks Tonight O Baile do Hamilton - Circo Voador (Lapa)
  • Why picked: Big, danceable gafieira night led by bandolim virtuoso Hamilton de Holanda in one of Rio's most iconic venues.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n - Lapa
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Eventim - from R$70 ($13)
Julia Landen - Jazz é Pop! - Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)
  • Why picked: Polished jazz-pop opener in a seaside club; ideal kickoff before a later show in the same room.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 - Copacabana
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
  • Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note Rio
Elton John Diamonds - por Mizinho Carvalho - Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)
  • Why picked: Late tribute set-sing-along anthems in a classy room right on the beachfront.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 - Copacabana
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
  • Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note Rio
Enzo Belmonte - Carioca da Gema (Lapa)
  • Why picked: Lapa staple-intimate room, classic samba/MPB feel, perfect for warm-up before hopping venues.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 - Lapa
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
  • Tickets: Sympla - Carioca da Gema
Inácio Rios - Rio Scenarium (Lapa)
  • Why picked: Multi-stage antique-filled palace of samba-great sound, easy to settle in before heading out.
  • Start: from 19:00 (staggered sets)
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 - Centro (Lapa)
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Sympla - Rio Scenarium
Also notable
  • Pagode da Mart'nália - Vivo Rio (Flamengo), 21:00; doors 19:00; tickets from R$60 (meia) / R$120 (inteira) ($11 / $23). Details & tickets
  • Pedra do Sal - Friday roda de samba (Gamboa), from ~19:00, free. Updates
Suggested route

19:30 Carioca da Gema (Enzo Belmonte) → 20:00 Circo Voador (O Baile do Hamilton) → 21:30 ride to Copacabana for Blue Note (arrive ~22:00) → 22:30 Elton John Diamonds nightcap.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Lapa triangle (Mem de Sá, Lavradio, Joaquim Silva) is walkable; use licensed cabs/app rides after 22:00.
  • Blue Note sits on Avenida Atlântica-pickups are easier on the beach side.
  • Carry photo ID for venue entry and e-ticket check-ins; smart-casual is fine.

Note: Lineups and times can shift on the day-recheck the venue/ticket page before you go.

