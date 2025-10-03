403
Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 10, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: O Baile do Hamilton at Circo Voador, Julia Landen (Jazz é Pop!) and Elton John Diamonds at Blue Note Copacabana, Enzo Belmonte at Carioca da Gema, and Inácio Rios at Rio Scenarium; also notable are Pagode da Mart'nália at Vivo Rio and the classic Friday roda at Pedra do Sal. Top Picks Tonight O Baile do Hamilton - Circo Voador (Lapa)
-
Why picked: Big, danceable gafieira night led by bandolim virtuoso Hamilton de Holanda in one of Rio's most iconic venues.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n - Lapa
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Eventim - from R$70 ($13)
-
Why picked: Polished jazz-pop opener in a seaside club; ideal kickoff before a later show in the same room.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 - Copacabana
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note Rio
-
Why picked: Late tribute set-sing-along anthems in a classy room right on the beachfront.
Start: 22:30
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 - Copacabana
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note Rio
-
Why picked: Lapa staple-intimate room, classic samba/MPB feel, perfect for warm-up before hopping venues.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 - Lapa
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Tickets: Sympla - Carioca da Gema
-
Why picked: Multi-stage antique-filled palace of samba-great sound, easy to settle in before heading out.
Start: from 19:00 (staggered sets)
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 - Centro (Lapa)
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Sympla - Rio Scenarium
-
Pagode da Mart'nália - Vivo Rio (Flamengo), 21:00; doors 19:00; tickets from R$60 (meia) / R$120 (inteira) ($11 / $23). Details & tickets
Pedra do Sal - Friday roda de samba (Gamboa), from ~19:00, free. Updates
19:30 Carioca da Gema (Enzo Belmonte) → 20:00 Circo Voador (O Baile do Hamilton) → 21:30 ride to Copacabana for Blue Note (arrive ~22:00) → 22:30 Elton John Diamonds nightcap.Getting around & quick tips
-
Lapa triangle (Mem de Sá, Lavradio, Joaquim Silva) is walkable; use licensed cabs/app rides after 22:00.
Blue Note sits on Avenida Atlântica-pickups are easier on the beach side.
Carry photo ID for venue entry and e-ticket check-ins; smart-casual is fine.
Note: Lineups and times can shift on the day-recheck the venue/ticket page before you go.
