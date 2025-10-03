Rumble's Deal With Perplexity Spurs Over 400% Surge In Retail Investor Chatter On Stocktwits

Video-sharing platform Rumble Inc.'s (RUM) shares surged 11% on Friday morning and became the top trending ticker among equities on Stocktwits after the announcement of its partnership with AI startup Perplexity.

The stock saw a 421% increase in user message count in 24 hours on Stocktwits, as of Friday morning. Retail sentiment around Rumble stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to 'extremely high' from 'normal' levels in 24 hours.

RUM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Oct. 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user commended the partnership.

Another user called the deal a“huge value add”.

Rumble's partnership with Perplexity is expected to enhance the way users discover and interact with digital media. The deal centers on deploying Perplexity's AI-driven tools to bolster search functionality on Rumble, improve content discovery, and introduce a dual subscription offering that combines Rumble Premium with Perplexity Pro.

In addition, Perplexity's newly launched browser product, Comet, will be featured across Rumble's ecosystem and promoted through its internal ad platform.

The collaboration aims to benefit creators by enhancing audience reach while facilitating users' ability to locate specific content more efficiently. Perplexity's Comet delivers real-time, contextual insights while browsing, learning from user interactions to improve search relevance and engagement.

Alongside this, Rumble will roll out a subscription bundle pairing its Premium service with access to Perplexity Pro. Rumble stock has lost 34% year-to-date and has gained over 63% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.