Conservative Influencer Claims AG Pam Bondi Ordered Probe Into Portland Police After His Arrest During ICE Clash

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor claimed that the Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered a probe into the Portland Police Bureau after his arrest on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct during the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) clash.

His arrest followed Portland Police Bureau stating it was“monitoring the protest during the evening and observed some protest participants engaging in fights”, according to Fox News.

Sortor took to X and said,“Attorney General Pam Bondi has ORDERED a full investigation, led by Asst. AG Harmeet Dhillon, of the Portland Police Bureau, following my wrongful arrest last night, Bondi confirmed to me. @AGPamBondi personally called me to deliver this news, and I'm incredibly grateful to her for doing so. The Trump DOJ WILL NOT allow Portland Police to continue to do the bidding of Antifa.”

"This was as big of a surprise to me as it was to everybody else. All of a sudden, you know, I'm being jumped by Antifa thugs. I get back up, I stumble away and go back toward cops where I think, you know, at least, all right, well, maybe that'll be a safer place for me to go... never suspected that I was going to be the target of the arrest, that they were coming in to me," Fox News quoted Sortor as saying after his release.

"And when they put me into handcuffs, the first thing that went to my mind wasn't, 'Oh, you're being arrested.' It's, 'Oh, they're trying to help you and get you out of here and make it look like they're doing something.' Because they weren't telling me what they were doing. They weren't telling me I was under arrest. They weren't telling me what I was being charged with. And it took over an hour for me to find out what I was charged with," he further said.

“The Antifa people out here don't exactly love the First Amendment,” Sortor said, adding, "They act like they do until it's reciprocated on them. I have every right to stand out here and film them. We saw them get in the way of federal agents trying to come out of the ICE facility here, and they end up pushing up against ICE agents. And what happens? They get maced. Okay, so I go in, and I film that aftermath," Sortor said.

The Portland Police Bureau stated, "At about 8:09 pm, PPB Dialogue Officers (DLOs) observed two men fighting near the ICE building driveway.

"The DLOs called in additional resources, and officers were en route when the fight ended after one participant was knocked to the ground. He remained conscious and never requested medical assistance," the statement continued.“Both individuals were detained by federal law enforcement and later released. Neither expressed a desire to file a police report.” "PPB continued to monitor the area and responded again after witnessing more fights break out," the bureau added.