9Th France St Lucia Joint Security Commission Strengthens Bilateral Security Ties

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Within the context of deepening bilateral ties with Martinique and Saint Lucia, and following prime minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, visit to Fort-de-France on 30 April 2025, to address matters of concern, the 9th meeting of the Joint Security Commission between France and Saint Lucia was held in Castries from 30 September to 1 October 2025

The Office of the Prime Minister, (OPM) said in a statement Friday, that the session was chaired by prime minister, Philip J. Pierre, and ambassador of France to Saint Lucia, H.E. Marie-Noëlle Duris, and co-chaired by the attorney-general of Saint Lucia, Leslie Mondesir, and Prefect of Martinique, Étienne Desplanques.

At the conclusion of the two-day discussion, both parties agreed to:

Deepen cooperation between security forces in the fight against drug trafficking through intelligence sharing and joint training initiatives. To support this, a Saint Lucian police officer will be assigned to the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in Fort-de-France in early 2026.



Combat cross-border crime more effectively by enhancing exchanges between judicial authorities, particularly in matters of extradition and the seizure of criminal assets;

Strengthen maritime security by coordinating the radar detection systems of both countries;

Enhance cooperation between the customs departments, particularly in the inspection of suspect vessels; Fully implement the 2006 bilateral agreement on the readmission of persons in irregular situations, while taking humanitarian considerations into account, particularly for hospitalised patients.

According to the OPM press release:

“Both French and Saint Lucian authorities welcomed the significant progress represented by the preliminary approval of a bilateral agreement on the pursuit of illicit drug trafficking by sea and air.

“Under this framework, enforcement ships and aircraft, with the authorisation of the other party, will be permitted to enter territorial seas, internal waters, and airspace to conduct surveillance or pursuit operations against suspect vessels and aircraft.

“This agreement underscores the mutual trust and shared determination of both countries to confront drug and arms trafficking, threats that pose serious risks to the security and stability of their territories.”

Related: Governments of Saint Lucia, France strengthen cooperation

The post 9th France – St Lucia joint security commission strengthens bilateral security ties appeared first on Caribbean News Global .