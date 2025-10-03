Genetic Study Finds Differences Between Indian, Pakistani Sindhis

Hyderabad- The Sindhi population on the west coast of India has a unique genetic makeup distinct from that of Pakistani Sindhis, a study by scientists has revealed.

Kumarasamy Thangaraj of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and Dr Lomous Kumar, a postdoctoral researcher at DST-Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow, examined the common ancestry, local assimilation, and past migration history of the Sindhi population.

Their findings were published in the journal Human Genomics on September 30, a press release by CCMB said on Friday.

“We found that the Sindhi population on the west coast of India has a unique genetic makeup, which is different from Pakistani Sindhis. They show genetic affinities toward the Burusho or Hazara-like group from Pakistan, as well as recent genetic assimilation with local populations such as the Konkani,” Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj said.

He further noted that the existence of a unique East Asian genetic component in Sindhis of the west coast of India, compared to Pakistani Sindhis, can be attributed to minor admixtures occurring either directly through Mongolian migrations or via contacts with Burusho and Hazara-like groups in present-day Pakistan.

Burusho and Hazara are population groups with Mongoloid features found in present-day Pakistan.

“Our genetic study also found that the Indian Sindhi group has a small, unique genetic component from East Asia that might have been incorporated much earlier in history, likely reflecting imprints of Iron Age or later migrations, possibly Mongols, in their genomes,” Dr Lomous Kumar said.