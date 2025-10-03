National Bank Investments Opens The Market
- NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NCPB) NBI U.S. Equity Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NBUE) NBI U.S. Equity Fund – ETFH Series (TSX: NBUE.F) NBI Global Equity Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NBGE) NBI Global Equity Fund – ETFH Series (TSX: NBGE.F) NBI International Equity Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NBIE) NBI International Equity Fund – ETFH Series (TSX: NBIE.F) NBI Global Small Cap Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NBSC) NBI Global Small Cap Fund – ETFH Series (TSX: NBSC.F) NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NTGD) NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NTGE) NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NTGF) NBI Innovators Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NINV) NBI Innovators Fund – ETFH Series (TSX: NINV.F) NBI Quebec Growth Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NBQC) NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NSDU) NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund – ETFH Series (TSX: NSDU.F) NBI SmartData International Equity Fund – ETF Series (TSX: NSDI) NBI SmartData International Equity Fund – ETFH Series (TSX: NSDI.F) NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF – Hedged ETF Units (TSX: NUSA.F)
The launch of the ETF series by National Bank Investments marks a major strategic milestone in our investment solutions offering. These new series enable investors to build portfolios that are more robust, flexible, and aligned with today's market realities. True to our commitment to innovation and performance, we are opening the door to new investment opportunities while supporting our clients in a constantly evolving environment. This launch represents a turning point in our ability to deliver high-quality solutions designed to generate long-term value.
