Alaska Silver Announces Closing Of US$13.8 Million Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) -(TSXV: WAM) (the "" "" or "") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering of 21,229,000 units of the Company ("") at a price of US$0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of US$13,798,850 (the ""). The Offering was led by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("") as lead book-running manager on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Canaccord Genuity Corp., ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Agentis Capital Markets (First Nations Financial Markets LP) (collectively, the ""). Each Unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one subordinate voting share purchase warrant (a ""). Each Warrant is exercisable for one subordinate voting share of the Company at US$0.97 until the date which is three years from the closing date of the Offering. The full over-allotment option granted by the Company to the Underwriters was exercised in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's mineral exploration activities, to repay certain outstanding debt and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering was completed (i) in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada, except for Quebec, in reliance on the "listed issuer financing" exemption from the prospectus requirements available under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and pursuant to the public offering exemption available under BC Instrument 72-503 - Distribution of Securities outside British Columbia; (ii) in the United States pursuant a prospectus that forms a part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and (iii) in such other jurisdictions other than Canada and the United Sates pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting or continuous disclosure requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises or has arisen in such jurisdictions. There is no hold period on the Units issued in the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriters an underwriting discount of US$1,034,913.75 and issued to the Underwriters warrants to purchase up to 849,160 subordinate voting shares (the " Underwriters' Warrants "). Each Underwriters' Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire subordinate voting shares of the Company at a per share exercise price of US$0.97 beginning on the date which is 180 days after September 30, 2025, which is the date of the pricing of the Offering (the " Pricing Date "), until the date which is 18 months after the Pricing Date.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offers, solicitations or sales would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Alaska Silver

Alaska Silver is one of the pioneers of North America's next major silver and critical minerals district at the Illinois Creek Project, a prolific 8-km mineral corridor hosting two stand-alone deposits with a new Warm Springs discovery zone in between (the " IC project "). The claims of the IC project cover a 100% owned land package of 73,535 acres (115 square miles or 29,758 hectares), located approximately 38 kilometers from the region's marine highway, the Yukon River.

"Kit Marrs"