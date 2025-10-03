Designrush Highlights Top Web Design Companies Driving Growth Through Exceptional UX
"Great design today is measured by outcomes, not just aesthetics," said Sergio Oliveira, Director of Development at DesignRush.
"User experience is now directly tied to business growth. When every $1 invested can return up to 9,900%, design stops being a cosmetic choice and becomes a strategic driver."
Oliveira added that successful agencies prioritize both form and function, creating digital experiences that capture attention, keep customers engaged, and turn that engagement into revenue.
To help businesses drive long-term growth, DesignRush has spotlighted the top web design companies that turn websites into revenue engines. These teams create seamless user journeys, intuitive navigation, and cohesive design systems that connect brand storytelling with measurable business results.
Here are the best web design agencies in October 2025 :UX team
- Location: Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, USA Industries: Financial Services, Consumer Packaged Goods / Food & Beverage, Legal Services, Health & Wellness, Retail / B2C Website: uxteam Project Highlight: UX Team designed a bond quoting application for Morgan Stanley that streamlined the request-for-quote process for sales reps and bond traders on the trading room floor. Through extensive user shadowing, interviews, and iterative prototyping, the team created a clean, intuitive interface with fast messaging and built-in notifications that replace the use of disparate spreadsheets and shouting across the floor . The solution not only improved communication and sped up decision-making, but most importantly, it captured all quote request data in a centralized system for data mining and proactive sales opportunities.
- Location: Paço de Arcos, 2770-004, Portugal Industries: Hospitality & Food Services, Beauty & Personal Care, Professional Services, eCommerce Website: webarty
- Location: Dhaka 1214, Bangladesh Industries: eCommerce, Domain & Hosting Registration, SEO optimization, On-Demand IT Solutions Website: sultanee
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA Industries: Restaurants & Food Services, eCommerce / Online Retail, Professional Services, Personal Brands / Creatives Website: raulwebstudio
- Location: Plano, Texas, USA Industries: eCommerce, Real Estate, healthcare and Education, Finance & Insurance, Technology & Software Website: creasions
- Location: Grey Lynn, Auckland, 1021, New Zealand Industries: Tradies, eCommerce, Small Businesses Website: co
- Location: Plaza West, San Jose, CA Industries: VC's & Startups, Established Brands Website: creativeblue
- Location: Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia Industries: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Education, Finance & Insurance,Technology & Software Website: blackrevo
- GeniqSoft Location: Hollywood, Florida, USA Industries: eCommerce, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Food & Beverage, Technology Website: geniqsoft
- Location: Solihull, West Midlands Industries: Web Design & Development, SEO, PPC, AI Integration, Digital Marketing Services Website: co
- Location: Mtwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Industries: SEO, Social Media Marketing, Web Design and Development, Corporate Identity Website: qualifirstmedia
- Location: McAllen, Texas, USA Industries: Local SEO, Web Design, GMB Optimization Website: rgvseoservice
- Location: Manhattan Beach, California, USA Industries: Website: isadoradigitalagency
- Location: Vinnytsia, 21012, Ukraine Industries: Consumer Brands, SaaS and Enterprise Technology, Real Estate and Homebuilding, Financial Services, Education and Workforce Development, Media and Enterprise Platforms Website: devocean
- Location: Boulder, Colorado, USA Industries: Healthcare, Technology & Media, Nonprofit & Religious Organizations Website: digitalzooks
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA Industries: Nonprofit Organizations, Consultancies Website: excellentpresence
- Location: Perth, 6155, Australia Industries: Small Businesses, Nonprofit Organizations Website: com
- Location: Schechen, 83135, Germany Industries: Small Businesses, Service Providers Website: black5
- Location: Stansbury Park, Utah, USA Industries: Construction & Landscaping, Professional Services, Photography & Creative Arts, eCommerce & Retail Website: proconstructdigital
- Location: Hidalgo, Texas, USA Industries: Real Estate, Small Businesses, Service Providers Website: morningstardigitallandlords
- Location: Langley, V2Y 4J3, Canada Industries: Home Services, Local Businesses, eCommerce Website:
- Location: Dunsborough, 6281, Australia Industries: Hospitality & Tourism, Retail & eCommerce, Health & Wellness,Professional Services Website: com
- Location: Park City, Utah, USA Industries: Professional Services, Health & Wellness, Hospitality Website: targetlocalmarketing
- Location: Perkasie, Pennsylvania, USA Industries: Manufacturing & Industrial, Retail & Hospitality, Professional Services Website: brandonbarish
- Location: Moshi, Pune, India Industries: Education & E-Learning, Agriculture & Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Higher Education & Academic Institutions Website: rudramtech
- Location: Madrid, Spain Industries: Architecture & Real Estate, Nonprofits & Social Causes, Construction & Design Website: binome
- Location: Colombo 03, Sri Lanka Industries: Education, healthcare, Retail, Technology Website: endevodigital
- Location: North Shields, England Industries: eCommerce, & Retail, Health & Wellness, Beauty & Cosmetics Website: co
- Location: Los Angeles, California, USA Industries: Small and Medium Enterprises, eCommerce, Professional Services Website: servkh
- Location: Chorrillos, Lima, 15054, Peru Industries: eCommerce, Corporate Businesses, Lead Generation, Digital Marketing Website: aryuna
Brands can explore the top web design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.
About DesignRush
DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
