Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany's Private Sector Activity Strengthens, But Demand Remains Weak

Germany's Private Sector Activity Strengthens, But Demand Remains Weak


2025-10-03 03:09:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Germany's services sector saw a modest rebound in September, with the Services PMI Business Activity Index rising to 51.5, up from 49.3 in August, according to a report released Friday by S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN03102025000195011045ID1110147991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search