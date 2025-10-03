Baku To Host Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran Trilateral Meeting

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A trilateral meeting of government representatives of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran will take place in Baku on October 13–14, Azernews reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the delegations will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev from Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk from Russia, and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzane Sadiqi.

The agenda of the meeting will focus on strengthening cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics, energy, and customs.