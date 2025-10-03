President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On October 3 - Turkic States Cooperation Day
The post reads:“3 October is Turkic States Cooperation Day.
It was on this day in 2009 that the Organization of Turkic States was founded in Azerbaijan's ancient land of Nakhchivan.
I wish to sincerely congratulate the Turkic world on this significant day.
The Turkic world is our family!
Over the past 16 years, our organization has strengthened, achieved greater global influence, and expanded its membership.
The Organization of Turkic States has made a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between our countries in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, and to further consolidating solidarity among the Turkic peoples.
Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to strengthen the unity of the Turkic world. Our brotherhood is eternal!”.
