Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On October 3 - Turkic States Cooperation Day

President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On October 3 - Turkic States Cooperation Day


2025-10-03 03:09:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official social media accounts regarding 3 October - Turkic States Cooperation Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads:“3 October is Turkic States Cooperation Day.

It was on this day in 2009 that the Organization of Turkic States was founded in Azerbaijan's ancient land of Nakhchivan.

I wish to sincerely congratulate the Turkic world on this significant day.

The Turkic world is our family!

Over the past 16 years, our organization has strengthened, achieved greater global influence, and expanded its membership.

The Organization of Turkic States has made a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between our countries in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, and to further consolidating solidarity among the Turkic peoples.

Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to strengthen the unity of the Turkic world. Our brotherhood is eternal!”.

MENAFN03102025000195011045ID1110147985

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search