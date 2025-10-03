Zelensky Honors Ukraine's Educators
“Ahead of Education Workers' Day, I met with teachers, lecturers, students and pupils. I also presented state awards to our educators,” Zelensky noted.
The meeting took place at Mariupol State University, which was relocated to Kyiv in 2022.
The President expressed gratitude to teachers for their work and their significant contribution to statehood, independence, and life in Ukraine.
“Today, in wartime, education is part of our resilience and an integral element of quality of life,” Zelensky stated.
The President, together with young people and educators, discussed professions the country needs, promotion of natural sciences and technical specialties, and returning Ukrainians home from abroad.
“I thank every educator for their knowledge, endurance, and strength. I am grateful to our youth for being here in Ukraine and thinking about the future of our state. Thank you for the conversation and for such a good meeting,” he added.
Read also: First Lady Zelenska announces launch of global education support campaign
As Ukrinform previously reported, on the occasion of the Day of Education Workers, President Volodymyr Zelensky honored teachers and lecturers with state awards and conferred honorary titles upon them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment