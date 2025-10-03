Zelensky Honors Ukraine's Educators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Head of State on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Ahead of Education Workers' Day, I met with teachers, lecturers, students and pupils. I also presented state awards to our educators,” Zelensky noted.

The meeting took place at Mariupol State University, which was relocated to Kyiv in 2022.

The President expressed gratitude to teachers for their work and their significant contribution to statehood, independence, and life in Ukraine.

“Today, in wartime, education is part of our resilience and an integral element of quality of life,” Zelensky stated.

The President, together with young people and educators, discussed professions the country needs, promotion of natural sciences and technical specialties, and returning Ukrainians home from abroad.

“I thank every educator for their knowledge, endurance, and strength. I am grateful to our youth for being here in Ukraine and thinking about the future of our state. Thank you for the conversation and for such a good meeting,” he added.

First Lady Zelenska announces launch of global education support campaign

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the occasion of the Day of Education Workers, President Volodymyr Zelensky honored teachers and lecturers with state awards and conferred honorary titles upon them.