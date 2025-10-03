Ukrainian Drones Attack Sochi While Putin Was There - Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by The Moscow Times .

It is noted that at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, airports in Sochi and Helendzhik in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation were closed, and half an hour later, Sochi Mayor Andrei Prushunin announced the threat of a drone attack on the city. Restrictions at airports in these cities lasted for seven hours, resulting in dozens of flight delays.

The head of Sirius, Dmitry Plishkin, also reported the threat of UAV attacks on federal territory. Local residents reported air defense system fire over the Black Sea and explosions accompanied by sirens.

The drone threat in Sirius and Sochi was lifted approximately 30-40 minutes after the drone attack began, according to the article.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have allegedly destroyed 11 drones over the Black Sea and four more targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of October 2-3.

On the same day, Putin spoke at the plenary session of the Valdai Club in Sochi. The Russian leader's speech and the question-and-answer session lasted almost four hours and ended at around 10 p.m.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 24, strike naval drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked logistics facilities on the Black Sea coast of the Russian Federation - ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse.

