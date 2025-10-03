Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights Highlight Expanding Outlook Till 2034, Delveinsight Evaluates Sun Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Affibody AB, Ventyx Biosciences, Aclaris Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Plaque Psoriasis Companies in the market include - Dermavant Sciences GmbH, IQVIA Biotech, UCB Biopharma SRL, Parexel, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd, Durect, Astellas, Biogen, Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences, Shire, Zalicus, AbbVie, Santalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Maruho Co Ltd, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and others.

DelveInsight's “Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Plaque Psoriasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Plaque Psoriasis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Plaque Psoriasis Market Report:



The Plaque Psoriasis market size is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In May 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech announced that the FDA has approved SELARSDI (ustekinumab-aekn) injection as interchangeable with the reference biologic Stelara® (ustekinumab). Effective April 30, 2025, SELARSDI is available in all presentations matching the reference product for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients with psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

In April 2025, Celltrion announced that the FDA has designated YUFLYMA® (adalimumab-aaty) as an interchangeable biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab). YUFLYMA is a high-concentration, citrate-free formulation approved for various inflammatory conditions.

In February 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), a US-based pharmaceutical company, announced results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial evaluating Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) for plaque psoriasis. The LTE trial included the 52-week POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 studies, involving 1,221 participants who received a 6mg daily dose of open-label Sotyktu.

In February 2025, Vyne Therapeutics initiated a randomized Phase Ib clinical trial by dosing the first participant with VYN202, an oral therapy for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. This double-blind, placebo-controlled study includes three dosing groups to evaluate the treatment's safety, pharmacokinetics, and tolerability. Participants will receive either 0.25mg, 0.5mg, or 1mg doses of VYN202, or a placebo, administered once daily over a 12-week period.

In December 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced findings from the POETYK PsA-1 (IM011-054) and POETYK PsA-2 (IM011-055) Phase 3 trials assessing the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Both studies achieved their primary endpoint, demonstrating a significantly higher percentage of Sotyktu-treated patients attaining an ACR20 response-indicating at least a 20% improvement in disease signs and symptoms-after 16 weeks of treatment compared to placebo.

In October 2024, InnoCare Pharma has reported that its Phase II clinical trial of the Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor ICP-488 for psoriasis treatment achieved the primary endpoint. The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study aimed to assess the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of ICP-488 in adult Chinese patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

In August 2024, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced today that Otezla® (apremilast) is now available in the U.S. for pediatric use. Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Otezla for treating moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents aged 6 and older, weighing at least 20 kg (44 lb), and who are suitable candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. Currently, there are no other FDA-approved oral treatments for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in this age group.

Plaque Psoriasis affected women more than it did men, according to DelveInsight's data. For example, in Japan in 2021, there were about 34,000 cases of Plaque Psoriasis in males and about 39,000 in females.

Key Plaque Psoriasis Therapies: AX-158, tapinarof cream, 1%, TAK-279, TQH3906 capsules, Apremilast, Cetaphil, LY3972406, GNR-068, D-2570, ZL-1102, ESK-001, Deucravacitinib, JNJ-77242113, and others

The Plaque Psoriasis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalence of moderate cases is the highest, followed by severe and mild cases The Plaque Psoriasis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Plaque Psoriasis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Plaque Psoriasis market dynamics.

Plaque Psoriasis Overview

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition characterized by red, raised, and scaly patches called plaques, typically appearing on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back. It occurs when the immune system accelerates skin cell production, causing cells to accumulate on the surface. Symptoms may include itching, discomfort, and cracking, and while it is not contagious, it can impact quality of life. Treatment often involves topical therapies, phototherapy, or systemic medications to reduce inflammation and slow skin cell turnover.

Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Plaque Psoriasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Plaque Psoriasis

Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Plaque Psoriasis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Plaque Psoriasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Plaque Psoriasis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Plaque Psoriasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Plaque Psoriasis Therapies and Key Companies



AX-158: Artax Biopharma Inc

tapinarof cream, 1%: Dermavant Sciences, Inc.

TAK-279: Takeda

TQH3906 capsules: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Apremilast: Amgen

Cetaphil: Galderma R&D

LY3972406: Eli Lilly and Company

GNR-068: AO GENERIUM

D-2570: InventisBio Co., Ltd

ZL-1102: Zai Lab

ESK-001: Alumis Inc

Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb JNJ-77242113: Janssen Research & Development

Plaque Psoriasis Market Strengths



Increased prevalence, growth in awareness, and lifestyle changes have necessitated changes in the diagnosis and treatment of PsA in the recent decade Various screening tools, including self-administered questionnaires, have been developed to help dermatologists, rheumatologist, and general physicians to identify patients who might suffer from PsA

Plaque Psoriasis Market Unmet Needs



Lack of biomarkers

Challenges in current treatment options

Challenges in current guidelines

Poor disease understanding Challenges in managing comorbidities

Scope of the Plaque Psoriasis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Plaque Psoriasis Companies: Dermavant Sciences GmbH, IQVIA Biotech, UCB Biopharma SRL, Parexel, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd, Durect, Astellas, Biogen, Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences, Shire, Zalicus, AbbVie, Santalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Maruho Co Ltd, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and others

Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment: Plaque Psoriasis current marketed and Plaque Psoriasis emerging therapies

Plaque Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Plaque Psoriasis market drivers and Plaque Psoriasis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Plaque Psoriasis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Plaque Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement

