Baltimore's The Law Offices Of Peter T. Nicholl Marks 30 Years, Billions Recovered For Injury Victims

With billions recovered for clients, this Baltimore-based firm continues to champion victims of asbestos exposure, medical malpractice, and personal injury.

Baltimore, MD - October 03, 2025 - The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl , a leading Maryland law firm, has been representing individuals who have been physically injured or financially wronged by negligence for more than 30 years. Since opening its doors in 1995, the firm has recovered billions in verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients, including those diagnosed with mesothelioma and asbestos diseases and victims of personal injury.







For over 30 years, the firm has established itself as a trusted advocate in asbestos litigation, personal injury law, and medical malpractice. Clients who turn to the firm receive not only skilled legal representation but also the assurance that no fees or costs are charged unless compensation is obtained.

Peter T. Nicholl began his career in 1979 at a large plaintiffs' firm in Baltimore, where he rose to senior partner before establishing The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl in 1995. Over the years, he and his team have represented thousands of clients in cases against asbestos manufacturers, hospitals, doctors, chemical companies, railroads, insurance providers, energy corporations and even the federal government.

Mr. Nicholl has earned an AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, recognizing his commitment to the highest levels of skill and professional excellence. Many of the firm's attorneys have also been honored for their outstanding accomplishments in the courtroom. The firm's lawyers remain active in the American Association of Justice and local trial lawyer associations, ensuring they remain current with industry developments and legal strategies.

Beyond the courtroom, community service is a cornerstone of the firm's mission. Since its founding, tens of millions of dollars have been donated to local and national charities by Mr. Nicholl and the firm. This commitment reflects values instilled in him since his college years and continues to guide the firm's culture of giving back.

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl invites those harmed by negligence to reach out today for a free, no-obligation consultation.







About The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl

