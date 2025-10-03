Maritime Freight Transport Market Forecast To Reach USD 783.94 Billion By 2030 Driven By Key Trade And Shipping Trends

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Maritime Freight Transport Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the maritime freight transport market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Overview of the Maritime Freight Transport Market

According to the Mordor Intelligence, the maritime freight transport market size is estimated at USD 599.78 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 783.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Market growth driven by international trade, Asia-Pacific dominance, and rising adoption of digital logistics solutions.

Shifts in shipping routes, alternative fuel adoption, and digital freight management support maritime freight transport market growth, improving operational efficiency and service reliability.

Key Trends in the Maritime Freight Transport Market

1. Significant Growth Driven by Expanding Intra-Asian Trade Corridors and Regional Connectivity

Intra-Asian trade via South-South corridors and ASEAN boosts cargo flow, reduces supply-chain costs, strengthens feeder services, and expands Maritime Freight Transport Market share.

2. Increasing Demand for Near-Shoring and Short-Sea Feeder Routes to Enhance Logistics Efficiency

Near-shoring drives short-sea feeder demand in North America and Europe, reducing logistics costs, improving delivery, increasing flexibility, and supporting Maritime Freight Transport Market growth.

3. Regulatory Changes and Emission Compliance Influencing Fleet Upgrades and Operational Strategies

EU ETS compliance drives fleet upgrades with alternative fuels and carbon-efficient routes, increasing short-term costs while supporting low-carbon solutions.

4. Adoption of Digital Freight Platforms and Advanced Technologies for Improved Operational Efficiency

Digital platforms improve container management, enable real-time capacity balancing, reduce dwell times, enhance scheduling, increase profitability, and support Maritime Freight Transport Market growth with efficiency and transparency.

Segmentation of the Maritime Freight Transport Market

By Cargo Type:

Containerized Cargo

Dry

Reefer

Dry Bulk Cargo

By End-User Industry:

Electronics & Semiconductors

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

By Geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Maritime Freight Transport Market

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC): One of the world's largest container shipping companies, offering global cargo transport and logistics services.

A.P. Moller-Maersk: A leading integrated shipping and logistics company, providing container shipping, supply chain management, and port operations worldwide.

COSCO Shipping Lines: A major Chinese shipping company, specializing in container transport, bulk shipping, and global logistics solutions.

Hapag-Lloyd: A German-based container shipping company with a global network, focusing on reliable cargo transport and fleet management.

Ocean Network Express (ONE): A Japanese container shipping company formed through a merger, providing worldwide maritime freight services and supply chain solutions.

Conclusion

The global maritime freight transport market is set to witness continued growth, driven by rising intra-Asian trade, digital logistics adoption, and regulatory compliance efforts. Market segmentation across cargo types, end-user industries, and contributing to the expansion of the maritime freight transport market share.

