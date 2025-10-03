Identity Verification Market To Reach USD 25.56 Billion By 2030 Driven By Rising Cyber-Fraud And Cloud Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Identity Verification Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Identity (ID) Verification Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Identity (ID) Verification Market Overview

The Identity Verification Market is valued at USD 14.19 billion in 2025 and is on track to reach USD 25.56 billion by 2030, advancing at an 11.38% CAGR. North America continues to hold the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to digital onboarding mandates and expanding fintech adoption.

These Identity (ID) Verification not only help reduce fraud risk but also streamline onboarding processes and reflect the evolving priorities of businesses across sectors.

Key Trends in the Identity (ID) Verification Market 1. Increasing Cyber-Fraud and Regulatory Fines

Fraudulent account activities are rising, driven by AI-generated synthetic IDs and deepfake attacks. Financial institutions and other organizations are adopting multi-layered verification platforms that integrate document forensics, behavioral analytics, and biometric authentication.

2. Remote Onboarding and e-KYC Mandates

Governments in the EU and Asia-Pacific are introducing digital identity mandates, while enterprises are implementing secure onboarding workflows that reduce manual verification times and improve operational efficiency.

3. AI-Driven Document Forensics

Behavioral biometrics and computer vision detect anomalies in micro-expressions and document metadata, significantly reducing false positives.

4. Cross-Border Digital ID Interoperability

International pilots are testing harmonized digital identity formats, allowing users to reuse credentials across borders. This trend facilitates smoother cross-border transactions, supports financial inclusion, and enhances platform scalability.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

ID Verification Market Segmentation

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Solution Type:

Document / ID Verification

Biometric Verification

Authentication and Liveness

Others

By End-User Industry:

Financial Services (BFSI)

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Others

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Geography:

North America:

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa:

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Rest of Africa

Explore Our Full Library of Technology, Media and Telecom Research Industry Reports -

Key Players in the Identity (ID) Verification Market

Mastercard: Offers digital identity solutions and authentication services to enhance secure transactions and reduce fraud.

Onfido: Provides AI-driven identity verification and document authentication for digital onboarding.

GBG (Idology): Specializes in identity verification and fraud prevention solutions for financial services and online businesses.

Intellicheck: Delivers identity verification and authentication technologies to prevent fraud in retail and government sectors.

Jumio: Offers end-to-end identity verification and biometric authentication solutions for secure online transactions.

Conclusion The ID Verification Market is set to continue strong growth as organizations prioritize digital security and efficient customer onboarding. Current Identity (ID) Verification statistics highlight the increasing adoption of these technologies across multiple sectors, reinforcing the market's critical role in combating fraud and ensuring trust. The expanding Identity (ID) Verification size reflects the broadening scope and significance of these solutions in supporting secure digital operations worldwide.

For complete market analysis, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

Industry Related Reports:

Mobile Identification Market

The Mobile Identification Market is estimated to reach USD 5.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 17.10 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.60% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing demand for secure mobile-based identity solutions and rising adoption of digital onboarding across banking, government, and telecom sectors.

Get more insights:

Decentralized Identity Market

The Decentralized Identity Market is valued at USD 4.89 billion in 2025 and is expected to surge to USD 41.73 billion by 2030, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 53.48% during the forecast period. The market growth is fueled by increasing demand for user-controlled digital identities and rising adoption of blockchain and secure authentication solutions across financial services and government sectors.

Get more insights:

Signature Verification Market

The Signature Verification Market is valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 3.6 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by increasing adoption of digital transaction authentication and the need for secure, efficient verification in banking, finance, and legal sectors.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...ttps://