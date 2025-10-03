Goken Expands Validation & Verification Services As Automakers Embrace Zonal Architecture

MENAFN - GetNews) As global automakers race toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs), the industry is undergoing a major architectural shift from traditional domain-based systems to zonal designs. This transformation is reshaping the way vehicle electronics are validated and secured, and specialist firms like Goken are stepping up with expanded services to meet the challenge.







Zonal architecture consolidates compute power into fewer, high-capacity controllers and relies on high-speed networks and virtualization. While this approach reduces wiring, weight, and cost, it also introduces new risks: changes in one zone can ripple across multiple vehicle functions, and constant over-the-air (OTA) software updates increase both testing pressures and cybersecurity threats.

To address these concerns, Goken has broadened its validation and verification (V&V) offerings for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. The company now provides:



Cybersecurity validation of zonal networks, secure boot, authentication, and intrusion detection systems.

Secure OTA testing to safeguard update integrity, enable safe rollback, and prevent failures in safety-critical systems. ECU virtualization , allowing automakers to run integration tests in virtual environments before physical hardware is available.

“Automakers are moving from a hardware-centric to a software-first mindset, and that demands a complete rethink of validation,” said Swapnil Gawade, Managing Director and COO, for Goken India“Our modular framework allows OEMs to customize their test strategies, shorten development cycles, and stay compliant with global standards while ensuring safety and reliability.”

Industry analysts say the rise of SDVs will make validation a critical differentiator for manufacturers. Firms that can accelerate secure software delivery, experts note, will gain an edge in rolling out connected and autonomous features.

Goken's expanded services are already being positioned as a tool for automakers seeking to de-risk their SDV programs while maintaining audit readiness.

About Goken:

Goken is a specialist in automotive validation and verification for software-defined vehicles. The company works with OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to design scalable programs across cybersecurity, OTA updates, and ECU/CPU virtualization.

More information is available at .