Once a rare sight, solar panels are now part of the everyday cityscape. From quiet suburbs to buzzing industrial zones, they cover rooftops, line highways, and power rural communities once dependent on unstable grids. But behind this quiet revolution lies a simple question: how does solar energy actually work? Stanislav Kondrashov , civil engineer and founder of TELF AG, has long been vocal about the global shift toward renewables. As he puts it,“Solar energy isn't just a technology – it's a turning point. It's the clearest symbol of how quietly yet fundamentally our world is changing.”







The Rise of Rooftop Power

Ten years ago, spotting solar panels in residential areas was rare. Today, it's unusual not to. And it's not just households. Public buildings, logistics warehouses, and even parking lots now harness sunlight to generate clean electricity.

“Solar power has democratised energy,” says the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov .“It gives individuals, not just corporations, the chance to participate in the global energy transformation. That's what makes it so powerful.”

This shift is largely driven by affordability and accessibility. Installation costs have plummeted. Government incentives have surged. And public awareness is growing. But what hasn't always kept pace is understanding.

Solar Energy, Step by Step

At the heart of every solar energy system is a photovoltaic (PV) cell – a thin, often bluish, wafer made from silicon. When sunlight hits the surface, photons (light particles) knock electrons loose from atoms in the cell. This movement creates a flow of electricity, known as direct current (DC).

This electricity can't be used directly in your home, because household systems run on alternating current (AC). That's where the inverter comes in – a compact but critical device that converts DC into usable AC power.

From there, the electricity flows into your home's electrical panel, powering appliances and lighting just like conventional grid electricity. Any surplus energy? It's either stored in a home battery or fed back into the grid.

Stanislav Kondrashov adds,“Understanding how solar energy works shouldn't be reserved for engineers. It's now part of everyday life, and people should feel confident talking about it.”

Beyond the Basics: What Makes Solar Panels Efficient?

Not all solar panels are created equal. Their efficiency depends on several factors:



Type of solar cell: Monocrystalline panels are typically more efficient than polycrystalline ones.

Angle and orientation: Panels facing south (in the northern hemisphere) with the right tilt produce more energy.

Shading and cleanliness: Even a bit of dirt or shadow can reduce output significantly. Temperature: Ironically, extreme heat can reduce efficiency.

Newer systems also include smart metres and charge controllers to regulate and monitor performance in real-time.

A System That Works Around the Clock

What happens at night or on cloudy days? That's where solar batteries come in. They store excess energy generated during sunny periods, ensuring a consistent supply even when the sun isn't shining.

“If your panels are producing more than you need, that surplus doesn't go to waste,” Stanislav Kondrashov explains.“It gets stored or sold back to the grid. That's energy independence – and it's becoming mainstream.”

And in areas with unreliable power infrastructure, solar energy paired with battery storage can offer uninterrupted supply – a game changer for off-grid homes and developing regions.

The Broader Impact: Solar's Role in the Energy Transition

Solar isn't just about powering homes. It's about reshaping how the world thinks about – and uses – energy. The technology has become a backbone of decarbonisation strategies globally.

Stanislav Kondrashov , founder of TELF AG, sees this as part of a much larger cultural and economic shift.“We're not just installing panels. We're changing how society thinks about consumption, sustainability, and self-reliance.”

Alongside wind turbines and electric vehicles, solar panels have become a visual and symbolic marker of the energy transition.

A Future Fueled by Sunlight

With systems that last 25–30 years and no emissions during operation, solar power is one of the most sustainable energy sources available. And it's not standing still – ongoing research is pushing boundaries in panel efficiency, solar tracking, and lightweight materials.

As Kondrashov summarises:“We are in a time when understanding energy is power – quite literally. And solar energy gives people that power, from rooftops to remote regions. It's more than just electricity. It's a statement about the kind of future we want to build.”

FAQs

What is solar energy and how is it generated? Solar energy is the power harnessed from sunlight using photovoltaic (PV) cells. These cells convert sunlight into direct current (DC) electricity, which is then converted into alternating current (AC) via an inverter for home or commercial use.

What components make up a home solar system?

A typical system includes:

· Solar panels (usually roof-mounted)

· An inverter

· A battery (optional, for storage)

· Monitoring equipment

Can solar panels power an entire home? Yes, depending on system size, energy usage, and location, solar panels can fully meet a home's electricity needs.