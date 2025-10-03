Taylor's Scrapyard And Metal Recycling Location In Dalton, GA

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling"Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling announces its second facility in Dalton, GA, expanding industrial-scale recycling capacity across Northwest Georgia. The Dalton site supports commercial and industrial partners by receiving and consolidating scrap for processing at Cartersville HQ. With services including junk car recycling, roll-off dumpsters, non-ferrous metal processing, and demolition recycling, Taylor's delivers efficient, compliant, and profitable recycling solutions.

Cartersville, GA - October 03, 2025 - Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling reminds you that we have a second facility at 368 Eastfield Rd., near Dalton, GA . This strategic expansion strengthens the company's capacity to process and manage large-scale metal recycling while improving logistics and service coverage across Northwest Georgia.

Unlike the Cartersville yard, the Dalton site is not open to the general public. Instead, it functions as a specialized hub for industrial accounts and select commercial partners. The facility streamlines operations by receiving, sorting, and consolidating scrap materials for transport back to the Cartersville headquarters, where comprehensive processing and recycling take place.

This strategic expansion underscores Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling's commitment to strengthening its recycling infrastructure and delivering responsive service to regional industries. By investing in a location dedicated to industrial-scale material handling, the company is reinforcing its mission to provide justifiable recycling solutions and improve operational efficiency across Northwest Georgia.

Comprehensive Recycling and Metal Recovery Services

Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling offers an extensive range of metal recycling services tailored to the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial clients. The company's expertise ensures that ferrous and non-ferrous metals are carefully sorted, sized, and prepared for mills that melt them down to create new products-delivering proper handling and strong market value. In addition, its scrap recycling yard for cars provides a straightforward way for customers to dispose of end-of-life vehicles for their metal content, with accurate weight-based pricing and guidance on title requirements when necessary.

To support large-scale projects, Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling provides roll-off dumpster services that simplify scrap collection for construction, demolition, and major cleanout jobs. The team also specializes in non-ferrous metal recycling , processing copper, aluminum, brass, and stainless steel with precision and compliance. For industrial and commercial demolition needs, its scrap metal demolition services handle the safe removal, sorting, and recycling of heavy equipment and structural materials while meeting all regulatory standards.

Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling also develops custom recycling programs for manufacturers, contractors, and other businesses, helping them convert scrap into measurable profit. By combining proven recycling methods with efficient logistics and customer-focused service, the company delivers comprehensive solutions that strengthen supply chains and maintain a cleaner, more productive future.

About the Company

Founded on a commitment to responsible activities and superior customer service, Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling is a trusted leader in metal recycling and scrap management. From purchasing junk cars for their metal content to managing large industrial demolition projects, the company's process-driven model ensures proper preparation and consistent supply to mills that create new products.