Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Green Life Designs Galloway Recognized With Top Award For Excellence In Artificial Turf Installation


2025-10-03
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Galloway, NJ, United States : Green Life Designs New Jersey, LLC, a leading name in artificial lawn installation and artificial grass installation, has been honored with a top award for Excellence in Artificial Turf Installation. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship, sustainable landscaping solutions, and customer satisfaction across residential and commercial projects.

With years of expertise in delivering high-performing artificial turf installations, Green Life Designs continues to set industry standards for innovation and reliability. The award reinforces the company's mission to transform outdoor spaces with durable, low-maintenance, and eco-friendly artificial lawn solutions.

"This award reflects our team's dedication to precision and excellence in every project we complete," said a spokesperson for Green Life Designs New Jersey, LLC. "We take pride in creating beautiful, functional landscapes that our clients can enjoy for years to come."

Green Life Designs offers a wide range of services including artificial lawn installation, artificial grass installation, and custom-designed putting greens, catering to homeowners, businesses, and recreational spaces throughout Galloway and beyond.

About Green Life Designs New Jersey, LLC

Based in Galloway, NJ, Green Life Designs New Jersey, LLC specializes in professional artificial turf installation, putting green installation, and innovative landscaping solutions. With a proven track record of excellence, the company transforms outdoor and indoor spaces into sustainable, low-maintenance environments built to last.
