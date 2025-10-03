403
Kuwait To Host 2026 World Ice Hockey Tournament
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Winter Games Club announced on Friday that the International Ice Hockey Federation granted Kuwait the honor to host the 2026 world competition, the fourth tier, due to kick off on April 12 -- the second time in the history of the Kuwaiti ice hockey sport.
The club president, Fehaid Al-Ajmi, told KUNA that the decision was taken during the federation's general assembly, currently held in Nice, France. The congress was presided by Head of the international federation's president, Luc Tardif (France), attended by members including Kuwait's representative and the director of development committee at the club, Rashed Al-Failakawi.
Al-Ajmi said Kuwait was designated to host the game, considering its paramount success in organizing the 2024 competition.
He lauded support of the Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi for the winter games. (end)
