Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Wins Five Medals Including Two Gold In Asian Track And Field Tourney


2025-10-03 03:06:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait track and field team on Friday won five medals including two gold ones in West Asian Athletics Championship for the youth hosted by Lebanon. (more)
ayb


MENAFN03102025000071011013ID1110147856

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search