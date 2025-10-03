Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Sina Corporation Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sina Corporation, (“Sina” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SINA) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 13, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Sina investors have until November 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Sina investors have until November 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

A Complaint has been filed alleging that Sina and certain of its officers (together, the“Defendants”) engaged in a fraudulent scheme to depress the value of Sina ordinary shares to avoid paying a fair price to Sina's shareholders in connection with a take-private acquisition by a buyer group controlled by Sina's Chief Executive Officer (the“Merger”). Defendants executed this scheme by misrepresenting and/or omitting material information within and from Sina's proxy materials in connection with the Merger that were necessary for shareholders to make an informed decision concerning whether to vote in favor of the Merger. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants concealed the true value of the Company's investment in TuSimple Holdings, Inc. at the time of the Merger; and (2) in turn, the offer of $43.30 per ordinary share as consideration for the Merger substantially shortchanged the true value of Sina ordinary shares.

