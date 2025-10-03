Salmon DNA, Stem Cells: How The Desire For A 'Natural Look' Is Shaping New Beauty Trends
This summer, Kris Jenner made headlines not only for her stunning transformation, but also for saying out loud what most celebrities keep discreet: yes, she had work done. Closer to home, Bollywood's Khushi Kapoor opened up about being bullied as a teenager and spoke about making a few tweaks to her appearance to regain confidence. From Hollywood to K-pop to Bollywood, measured honesty has become the new normal. Celebrities are slowly admitting to the work they've had done. While stars no longer outright deny treatments, they carefully choose what to reveal and what to keep private. Transparency itself has become aspirational - though always in a controlled, curated way.
A well-known Dubai-based aesthetician recalls how a public figure was recently trolled as her appearance began to change and she looked noticeably younger. Most of the comments on her social media assumed "Botox", which she firmly denied. And rightly so! Her results came not from Botox, but from a combination of high-end surgical and non-surgical treatments using the latest advancements in skin technology.
This opens up two conversations: first, how little awareness there still is about the vast and complex world of aesthetics; and second, how the beauty narrative itself is evolving “Women now want treatments that enhance their beauty subtly, without changing who they are,” says Dr Maha Abouzeid, Specialist Dermatologist at Kaya Clinic. “Salmon DNA Therapy has gone viral,” especially after Kim Kardashian spoke about it, propelling it into the spotlight. Today, it's Kaya's most requested treatment. Inspired by Korean aesthetics and powered by polynucleotides and antioxidants, Salmon DNA Therapy delivers firmer, brighter, more radiant skin - results that look effortless, even if they take effort.
Beyond this, science itself is moving past surface fixes into regenerative treatments. “Stem cell therapy is a type of regenerative medicine that promotes tissue repair and regeneration,” explains Giuseppe Mucci, CEO and Founder of Bioscience Institute and Clinic. “Unlike fillers or Botox, which only mask wrinkles, stem cell therapy targets the underlying causes of ageing by encouraging new cell growth.” And this treatment is gaining immense popularity amongst Hollywood's elite.
“SMAS lifting, RF lifting, exosomes therapy, microneedling and PRP+ are all popular treatments,” adds Zieda Sharipova, Creative Director of Zieda Clinic & Beauty Lounge. “But the real skill is in how we combine these modalities. The goal is not an overdone look, but a natural harmony, firmer lifted skin, flawless texture and a glow that feels natural. Clients today are educated; they want results that are both visible and discreet. That's why protocols that layer regenerative therapies with advanced technology are becoming the gold standard in aesthetics.”
No one can attribute flawless skin solely to good genes and hydration anymore. Today, women (and men) want to own their story. Transparency has become aspirational; not absolute, but measured and curated, with authenticity now the ultimate benchmark.
Effortless beauty may be a myth, but empowered beauty is real. The new flex lies in treatments that refine without erasing, and in the freedom to choose whether to reveal or conceal the work behind the look. Because transparency isn't about showing everything; it's about expressing only what feels true, on your terms, and no one else's.
