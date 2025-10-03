Honda Announces New Investment In Motorcycle Plant In Brazil
|Established:
|July 1975 (Production commenced: November 1976)
|Head Office:
|Manaus, Amazonas State
|Capital:
|2.14 billion reais
|Investment ratio:
|Honda South America Ltda. 100%
|Representative:
|Arata Ichinose, President
|Business scope:
|Manufacturing and sales of motorcycles and power products
|Production capacity:
|1.4 million units/year
|Production models:
|CG160, Biz125, POP110i, NXR160 Bros, XRE190, Elite125, ADV160,PCX160, CB300F Twister, CRF300F, XRE300 Sahara, XR300L Tornado,Hornet500, NX500, CB650R, NC750X, CRF1100, CB1000, TRX420
|Number of Employees:
|Approximately 9,000 (as of October 2025)
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive
