Top Attorneys Will Start Chips General Counsel Boot Camp October 15

EINPresswire/ -- Sixteen top in-house counsel will start the fourth annual ChIPs Network General Counsel Boot Camp next month at the ChIPs Global Summit in Washington, D.C.

The lawyers are: Betul Ayranci, Senior Director, Legal and Business Affairs, FOX Sports; Sara Barnhart, Assistant General Counsel, Cox Enterprises; Megan Cesare, Associate General Counsel, Global Litigation, Airbnb; Evelyn Chang, VP, Transactions, 10x Genomics; Tara Clothier, Associate GC, IP, EssilorLuxottica; Carolyn Eckart, Division Counsel, IP Strategy, Abbott Laboratories; Heba Hamouda, Chief Compliance Officer, Apple; Mehrin Kehoe, Associate General Counsel, Paychex; Jamie Kitano, Executive Director, Corporate Counsel and Head of Legal, Electra Therapeutics; Rachel MacGuire, Managing Counsel, Oracle; Alyssa Sandrowitz, Associate General Counsel, Intellectual Property, Woodward; Kate Smith, Counsel, Google; Michelle Trapani, Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel, Oracle; Laura Vega, Deputy General Counsel & Senior Director, Terumo Neuro; Kimberly Woodward, VP Legal & Chief of Staff, Okta; and Erika Yawger, Principal Counsel & Senior Manager, Apple.

ChIPs General Counsel Boot Camp is a 12-month course for lawyers who aspire to be general counsel. "Our Boot Camp is a unique opportunity for professional development and personal growth,” said program designer Monica Phillips, ChIPs director of learning, content and DEI. “It has been an incredible experience to watch the cohort members gain the necessary leadership skills and personal growth to take the next step in their careers. Many of our previous participants have been promoted to the chief level, including four who have stepped into general counsel roles.” Participants will engage in 21 hours of learning, leadership development and coaching, special programming, mentoring and networking opportunities.

Phillips congratulated members of the graduating 2024-2025 cohort: Catherine Cambridge, formerly of Allvue Systems; Michele Connors of Cirrus Logic; Rachel Herder of Mammoth Biosciences; Kali Hira of Apple; Sha Hua of Amazon Lab126; Chantal Hwang of NVIDIA; Samantha Lawson of Coinbase; Laura Richardson of Neural; Rose Oskanian of ROMOS Legal Advisors; Mala Sahai of Gladstone Institutes; and Meghan Van Horn of NeoGenomics Laboratories. ChIPs General Counsel Bootcamp is made possible by a grant from ChIPs Board Chair Dorian Daley.

“Our Boot Camp serves as a career catapult for women working to overcome the gender gap at the highest levels of IP law and policy,” said ChIPs Executive Director Joan Toth. “We’re grateful for Dorian Daley’s vision and support of this effort and other leaders’ unflagging commitment to gender equity in this field.”

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs is a nonprofit organization representing more than 9,000 members in 30 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.