Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MEDIA ADVISORY: Dorchester County Groups To Participate In National Healthcare Not Authoritarianism Event


2025-10-03 02:16:23
EINPresswire/ -- Cambridge Indivisible and the Dorchester Democratic Central Committee will join events taking place across the country on Saturday, Oct. 4, as part of the Healthcare Not Authoritarianism: Shutdown Showdown campaign.

Local participants will march in the Hurlock Fall Fest Parade to highlight the impact of the ongoing federal government shutdown and its connection to health care access and affordability. Organizers say the event is part of a coordinated national effort calling on Congress to protect health care programs during funding negotiations.

WHO:

Cambridge Indivisible

Dorchester Democratic Central Committee

Community members, advocates, and local leaders

WHAT:
Participation in the Hurlock Fall Fest Parade as part of the national Healthcare Not Authoritarianism: Shutdown Showdown campaign

WHEN:
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
9 a.m. — Gather at Hurlock Elementary School
9:30 a.m. — Parade formation

WHERE:
Hurlock Elementary School (staging location)
301 Charles St.
Hurlock, MD 21643

VISUALS:

Participants carrying banners and signs

Community members marching in the parade

Local leaders and families taking part in the event

For more information, or to arrange interviews with organizers or participants, please contact:
Michelle Fowle | (410) 571-4862‬ | ... or Sydney Bradner-Jacobs | (443)-521-1913 | ... or Sarah Gavian | (202)-374-7400 | ...

MENAFN03102025003118003196ID1110147669

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search