MEDIA ADVISORY: Dorchester County Groups To Participate In National Healthcare Not Authoritarianism Event

EINPresswire/ -- Cambridge Indivisible and the Dorchester Democratic Central Committee will join events taking place across the country on Saturday, Oct. 4, as part of the Healthcare Not Authoritarianism: Shutdown Showdown campaign.Local participants will march in the Hurlock Fall Fest Parade to highlight the impact of the ongoing federal government shutdown and its connection to health care access and affordability. Organizers say the event is part of a coordinated national effort calling on Congress to protect health care programs during funding negotiations.WHO:Cambridge IndivisibleDorchester Democratic Central CommitteeCommunity members, advocates, and local leadersWHAT:Participation in the Hurlock Fall Fest Parade as part of the national Healthcare Not Authoritarianism: Shutdown Showdown campaignWHEN:Saturday, Oct. 4, 20259 a.m. — Gather at Hurlock Elementary School9:30 a.m. — Parade formationWHERE:Hurlock Elementary School (staging location)301 Charles St.Hurlock, MD 21643VISUALS:Participants carrying banners and signsCommunity members marching in the paradeLocal leaders and families taking part in the eventFor more information, or to arrange interviews with organizers or participants, please contact:Michelle Fowle | (410) 571-4862‬ | ... or Sydney Bradner-Jacobs | (443)-521-1913 | ... or Sarah Gavian | (202)-374-7400 | ...

