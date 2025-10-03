Swiss Cities See Gaza Flotilla Protests
-
Italiano
it
Gaza: manifestazioni in varie città svizzere per attivisti Flotilla
Original
Read more: Gaza: manifestazioni in varie città svizzere per attivisti Flotill
العربية
ar
المدن السويسرية تنتفض احتجاجا على مهاجمة أسطول“الصمود العالمي” وتدعو إلى الإعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية
Read more: المدن السويسرية تنتفض احتجاجا على مهاجمة أسطول“الصمود العالمي” وتدعو إلى الإعتراف بالدولة الفلسطيني
In Geneva over 3,000 people gathered to express their solidarity with Palestine and the flotilla by blocking the main intersection near the Cornavin station.“Free free Palestine”, chanted the demonstrators, who also denounced the“complicity of Switzerland”. Some participants set fire to tyres on the Lise Girardin square, releasing thick black smoke.
+ Switzerland urges Israel to ensure safety of participants on flotilla
The procession then set off but was blocked at the end of the Mont-Blanc bridge by several police vehicles, noted a Keystone-ATS journalist on the scene. Some demonstrators then started throwing objects at the police, who responded with tear gas.
Several hundred people also gathered in Bern to demand that Israel release the arrested Global Sumud Flotilla activists, including some 20 Swiss nationals. The federal government must assume its responsibilities under international law and commit itself“actively to ending the genocide in Gaza”, participants stated.
They called for sanctions and an end to economic, scientific and cultural collaborations with Israel.
After the demonstration in the city centre, activists blocked several station platforms. Rail traffic was restricted, forcing cancellations, delays and detours. Some tram lines were also blocked.
In Zurich about a thousand demonstrators gathered on Helvetiaplatz. Demonstrations were also held in Basel, Lucerne, Sion and Lugano, with hundreds of people.
Last night between 500 and 1,000 people, according to police figures, protested against the actions of the Israeli navy in Lausanne. No incidents were reported.More More Human rights Gaza flotilla members detained in Ashdod
This content was published on Oct 3, 2025 Global Sumud flotilla bound for Gaza, with 20 Swiss citizens, has been taken to AshdodRead more: Gaza flotilla members detained in Ashdo
Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga
