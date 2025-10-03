Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The professor of Contemporary Arab History and director of the Palestinian Studies Center at the University of São Paulo (USP), Arlene Clemesha, gave a lecture on Thursday (2) about the Middle Eastern diaspora in South America at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) in Lebanon. The lecture was part of a program organized by the Brazilian Embassy in Lebanon and the Guimarães Rosa Institute in Beirut, and it was coordinated by USEK's Faculty of Law and Political Science and the Center for Latin American Studies and Cultures (CECAL). In the photo, Clemesha (2nd from L to R) is pictured with Lebanese photographer Jacques Menassa (1st), USEK professor Angela Kahil (3rd), the Brazilian ambassador to Lebanon, Tarcísio Costa (4th), CECAL director Roberto Khatlab (5th), and the head of the Cultural and Press Section of the Brazilian Embassy in Lebanon, Pablo Romero (6th). The historian's schedule in Lebanon included other activities, such as a lecture at the Institute for Palestinian Studies (IPS).

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #22 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

