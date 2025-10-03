403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil-Arab Gallery #22
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The professor of Contemporary Arab History and director of the Palestinian Studies Center at the University of São Paulo (USP), Arlene Clemesha, gave a lecture on Thursday (2) about the Middle Eastern diaspora in South America at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) in Lebanon. The lecture was part of a program organized by the Brazilian Embassy in Lebanon and the Guimarães Rosa Institute in Beirut, and it was coordinated by USEK's Faculty of Law and Political Science and the Center for Latin American Studies and Cultures (CECAL). In the photo, Clemesha (2nd from L to R) is pictured with Lebanese photographer Jacques Menassa (1st), USEK professor Angela Kahil (3rd), the Brazilian ambassador to Lebanon, Tarcísio Costa (4th), CECAL director Roberto Khatlab (5th), and the head of the Cultural and Press Section of the Brazilian Embassy in Lebanon, Pablo Romero (6th). The historian's schedule in Lebanon included other activities, such as a lecture at the Institute for Palestinian Studies (IPS). Supplied
The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #22 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment