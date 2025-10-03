Brazil To Face Tunisia In Friendly

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian men's national soccer team will play a friendly match against Tunisia in November at a stadium in France. Led by Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian team is also expected to face Senegal in England before the match against Tunisia, also in November, according to a verbal agreement by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The matches are part of the FIFA International Friendlies, meaning they are part of the official calendar of games for national teams established by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. The clashes with the African rivals are set to take place in famous European stadiums: against Senegal at Emirates Stadium in London, and against Tunisia at Stade de France in Paris.

Tunisia is the seventh highest-ranked African country in the FIFA national team rankings and is 46th in the world. Tunisia had strong results in the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including a historic win over then-champion France, but the team did not advance past the group stage. For the upcoming 2026 World Cup, Tunisia has already secured qualification.

