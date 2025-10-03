ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ALSO realigns Group Management Board - Faster decision-making to increase effectiveness

03.10.2025 / 06:59 CET/CEST

Emmen, Switzerland, 3 October 2025 PRESS RELEASE ALSO realigns Group Management Board

Faster decision-making to increase effectiveness

The Group Management Board of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) is being adjusted from eight to four members:

Wolfgang Krainz, as CEO, will lead the Group's management team. In addition to further developing the strategic frameworks, he will roll out the sales monitoring introduced in Germany across all regions.

Andreas Kuhn, as CFO, will continue his successful management of net working capital to further optimize ROCE (Return on Capital Employed), in addition to leading the finance department.

Thomas Meyerhans, as COO, will continue to advance the proven efficiency improvement program, with a particular focus on HR and logistics, through the increased use of AI. Jan Bogdanovich, who has successfully developed the ALSO Cloud Marketplace, will in his new role as CTO focus on the accelerated expansion of other innovative digital platforms (AI, Cybersecurity, IoT, Gaming, etc.). This adjustment will streamline processes and accelerate decision-making. It ensures that Group Management exercises corporate governance effectively, while enabling the local subsidiaries to respond more quickly and flexibly to market and customer needs.

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe's largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 135,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,570 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at .



The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in“special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. Further information can be found at .

