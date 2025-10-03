Partners Group And CVC Agree Partnership To Drive Next Phase Of Growth At International Schools Partnership, A Leading Global K-12 School Platform

MENAFN - EQS Group) London, UK; 3 October 2025



CVC will acquire a significant minority stake in ISP

ISP educates over 110,000 students in 111 schools across 25 countries ISP follows a proven growth strategy, adding high-quality schools to its platform in locations with strong demand

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, is to welcome CVC Strategic Opportunities ("CVC"), a leading global private equity manager, as a significant minority shareholder in International Schools Partnership ("ISP" or "the Company"). CVC will acquire a 20% stake in the Company. Partners Group will remain the majority shareholder and OMERS, which acquired a minority stake in ISP in 2021, will also remain a shareholder.

Partners Group and the ISP management team founded the Company in 2013 and have since built it into one of the largest K-12 school platforms globally, educating over 110,000 students in 111 schools across 25 countries. ISP follows a proven growth strategy, adding high-quality schools to its platform in locations with strong demand and enhancing them with the Company's differentiated learning approach. ISP aims to provide a holistic education and develop all aspects of a student's learning experience, with a strong focus on academic progress, as well as the development of language, digital, and life skills.

During its ownership, Partners Group's transformational investing approach has focused on helping ISP's schools to deliver high quality education. In ISP's next phase of growth, the new shareholder group and management team will work together on further driving the Company's successful strategy. Key value creation initiatives will include adding new schools to the platform, investing in the development and implementation of proprietary technology solutions as part of teaching, and further expanding the infrastructure of schools to improve the student experience and provide room for future growth.

Steve Brown, Chief Executive Officer, International Schools Partnership, comments: "ISP's schools seek to be the 'school of choice' in their area. We seek to cultivate lifelong learners who possess the resilience, adaptability, and self-belief to navigate a changing world and future working environments. Partners Group has always shared our fundamental belief in putting students and their education first. As we reflect on our growth to-date, we look forward to welcoming our new shareholders at CVC on board and continuing our mission."

Andrew Deakin, Partner, Partners Group, says: "ISP is one of our proudest achievements as a private equity platform. We started with just an idea, a team, and a thematic conviction that the global education market would continue to grow. After over a decade of hard work, strategic planning, and careful execution alongside the talented management team, we stand as a global leader in K-12 education with a differentiated learning approach. The tailwinds driving our growth are strong and we are excited about the next chapter for ISP. We look forward to welcoming CVC as a new shareholder."

Jan Reinier Voûte, Managing Partner and Co-Head of CVC Strategic Opportunities, CVC, added: "We are excited to embark on our partnership with ISP, one of the world's leading K12 education platforms. The K-12 sector, and ISP in particular, is an excellent fit for our Strategic Opportunities strategy, which focuses on supporting value creation in long-term partnership investments. We believe ISP is exceptionally well placed for continued growth and, most importantly, provides high-quality education to more than 110,000 students worldwide, creating long-lasting value for families and communities. We look forward to supporting this mission over the coming years, alongside Partners Group having successfully built the group since inception."