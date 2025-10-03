Piyush Goyal, Airbus Chairman Discuss Growth Opportunities In India's Aviation Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday held discussions with Airbus Chairman Rene Obermann on boosting collaboration in India's aviation and aerospace sector.

The meeting focused on strengthening ties with the European aerospace major and exploring new opportunities for investment and innovation.

In a social media post, Goyal welcomed the Airbus board and highlighted the strong and growing partnership between Airbus and India's aviation industry.

He also encouraged the company to deepen its collaboration and expand investments, calling it a testament to the potential of India's rapidly developing aerospace sector.

The talks come at a time when India's aviation industry is witnessing significant expansion. Last year, Air India placed an order for 100 Airbus aircraft, including 10 widebody A350s and 90 narrowbody A320 family jets.

Similarly, in 2023, IndiGo made headlines by ordering 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft, marking the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus. Deliveries for the order are scheduled between 2030 and 2035.

Airbus, a global leader in aerospace, manufactures commercial aircraft, helicopters, satellites, and military planes. Its popular models include the A320 family, A330, A350, and the A380, the world's largest passenger aircraft.

In India, Airbus has been working closely with airlines not just in providing aircraft but also in areas such as manufacturing, maintenance, and training.

Recently, Airbus and Air India jointly inaugurated a modern pilot training centre at the Air India Aviation Training Academy in Gurugram, Haryana. The facility will train more than 5,000 new pilots over the next decade, supporting the industry's rapid growth.

The latest discussions between Goyal and Obermann signal India's intent to position itself as a hub for aerospace manufacturing and innovation, attracting greater global participation.

(KNN Bureau)