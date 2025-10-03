Turning Global Shifts Into Local Opportunities: Ingersoll Rand Powers India's Growth

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Ingersoll Rand , a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies is offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to the industries in India to maximize performance, efficiency, and reliability in a rapidly changing global industrial landscape.

Sunil Khanduja, Managing Director, Ingersoll Rand India

Instead of investing in new machinery, industries can now extend the life and value of their existing assets through Ingersoll Rand's offerings like CARE Service which provides complete maintenance and predictive monitoring to maximize uptime, while Ecoplant ensures higher energy efficiency, optimized utility management, and reliability, even during power fluctuations. The company's rental fleet capabilities introduce and enhance large-capacity centrifugal compressors, oil-free and contact-cooled segments, along with suitable air treatment solutions. Additionally, airend upgrades and retrofits boost machine performance without replacing the entire unit, and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) add-ons empower customers to reduce energy costs and carbon footprints.

Mr. Sunil Khanduja, Managing Director, Ingersoll Rand India ,“The global industrial landscape is changing rapidly, with shifting tariffs, changing supply chains, and cautious capital investment. For India, however, this presents an opportunity: with the economy growing around 6%, industries are seeking smarter, more resilient, and cost-effective ways to boost performance.”

“At Ingersoll Rand, we see this as the perfect moment to stand closer to our customers. When capex slows, service, efficiency, and upgrades step up. We are here to ensure that our customers achieve more with what they already have-while preparing for the future” Sunil added.

With the Naroda manufacturing facility operational since 1965, Ingersoll Rand is further strengthening its Make in India commitment through the upcoming launch of the Sanand plant, further strengthens Ingersoll Rand India's position as a global hub.“By localizing models previously imported, the company is reducing tariff impact, improving delivery speed, and enhancing supply chain resilience.

“These solutions mean our customers don't just save costs-they unlock efficiency and sustainability while staying competitive,” said Mr. Khanduja .

Ingersoll Rand India is leading with faster product launches, wider technology reach across industries with Helix, For FY 2024–25, the company reported a total revenue of INR 1336 crores in India, marking a 11% growth over the previous year. Its profit before tax has reached INR 360 crores-a significant increase over the previous financial year. These results reflect the company's strategic discipline, local focus, agile supply chain, operational efficiency, and an optimized product mix and services.

“These figures are not just numbers-they are the outcome of staying true to what we control: product innovation, customer relationships, service quality, and empowered teams,” Said Mr. Khanduja .“That's what builds resilience and relevance in a fast-evolving market like India.”

Ingersoll Rand's product portfolio is designed to perform in high temperature, cope with fluctuating grids and deliver value in cost sensitive settings. Its energy-efficient, oil-free, VFD-enabled technologies directly address the rising power costs, compliance norms, and sustainability mandates. Investments in local R&D, service networks, and IIoT-enabled predictive maintenance tools further ensure reliability and customer confidence across metros, remote belts, and tier-2 zones.

With India's compressor market is set to grow at 8% CAGR, Ingersoll Rand is positioned to lead with solutions that deliver service, efficiency, and trust at the core.

“We don't just provide compressors-we provide uptime, performance, complete solution and peace of mind,” Mr. Khanduja concludes.“In today's world, customers don't need to spend more-they need to achieve more. And that's exactly what we deliver.”

