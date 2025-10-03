Samsung Partners With Openai To Develop Global AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Samsung signs strategic partnership with OpenAI to expand global AI infrastructure

October 3, 2025 by David Edwards

Samsung and OpenAI have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on global AI infrastructure projects, the companies recently announced in Seoul.

The agreement brings together multiple Samsung business units – Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T, and Samsung Heavy Industries – to work with OpenAI across semiconductors, data centers, shipbuilding, cloud services, and maritime technologies.

Executives attending the signing included Young Hyun Jun, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics; Sung-an Choi, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries; Sechul Oh, president and CEO of Samsung C&T; and Junehee Lee, president and CEO of Samsung SDS.

As part of the partnership, Samsung Electronics will act as a strategic memory supplier for OpenAI's global Stargate initiative, which is expected to require as much as 900,000 DRAM wafers per month.

Samsung said it will provide high-performance, energy-efficient DRAM solutions as well as advanced semiconductor packaging and integration technologies to support AI workloads.

Samsung SDS will work with OpenAI to design, build, and operate new AI data centers. The company will also act as a reseller for OpenAI services in Korea, including ChatGPT Enterprise, and plans to provide consulting and deployment services for businesses integrating OpenAI's models into their operations.

Meanwhile, Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries will focus on the development of floating data centers, which are seen as a potential alternative to land-based facilities because of their reduced cooling costs, lower carbon emissions, and ability to address land scarcity.

The two companies said they will also explore projects in floating power plants and control centers.

Samsung said the partnership supports South Korea's national ambition to become one of the world's top three AI nations. The group also noted that it is exploring wider adoption of ChatGPT internally to drive workplace transformation.

OpenAI described its broader mission as ensuring that“artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity”.