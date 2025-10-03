MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems Has Launched "ETI-W"

TOKYO, October 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (President: Yoshihiro Ito; Headquartered at Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter referred to as "MHI Thermal Systems"), a member of the MHI Group, has announced the newly developed the ETI-W, a centrifugal heat pump effectively using waste heat, for Japanese market.

This announced ETI-W effectively utilizes the heat emitted at factory production processes as a heat source water, achieving a maximum hot water supply temperature of 90â„ƒ and a large capacity of up to 640 kW. This enables its use in high-temperature applications that were traditionally handled by conventional boilers. The "ETI-W" is expected to be utilized in a wide range of applications, including processes in electronics, automotive, food, chemical, and pharmaceutical factories, as well as heating and hot water supply in commercial facilities and accommodations.

ETI-W has high energy-saving with COP(*1) of 4.01 when this supplies hot water temperature of 90â„ƒ. The compressor features centrifugal compressors with a proven track record in our centrifugal chillers, optimally designed for refrigerant characteristics and high compression ratios. It is also capable of handling a large capacity suitable for industrial applications, equivalent to a 1-ton boiler with a maximum capacity of 640 kW. Despite this capacity, it achieves high performance and a compact size by incorporating an inverter starter panel within the main unit and utilizing a shell-and-tube(*2) heat exchanger, similar to our ETI-Z series centrifugal chillers. Environmentally, it features a model that uses the low-environmental-impact, non-fluorocarbon refrigerant "HFO-1233zd(E)," which has a global warming potential (GWP)(Note3) of 1 and does not deplete the ozone layer, thus achieving both high efficiency and environmental performance.

With the launch of this product, our lineup of industrial and commercial heat pump utilities, which includes heat recovery heat pumps and commercial heat pumps, will be further expanded across a wide range of hot water supply coverages and capacities, contributing to energy savings for our customers.

MHI Thermal Systems has supplied numerous centrifugal chillers for regional air-conditioning systems, factory air conditioning, besides other applications, achieving the top market share in Japan. The company will continue to focus on developing greener and higher-performance products, contributing to conserving the global environment and reducing CO2 Emissions.

(*1) Abbreviation for Coefficient of Performance. This refers to the performance coefficient calculated based on JIS standards, where the higher the value, the greater the energy efficiency.

(*2) Shell-and-tube refers to a system where numerous tubes are arranged within a cylindrical shell, enabling heat exchange between both the fluid in the shell and in the tubes.

(*3) Abbreviation for Global Warming Potential. A coefficient with CO2 set to 1, where the lower the value, the greater the environmental performance.

