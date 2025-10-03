MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu expands strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver full-stack AI infrastructure

KAWASAKI, Japan, October 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to create full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates AI agents. The initiative aims to bolster enterprises' competitive edge through AI, while preserving their autonomy in AI utilization.

The collaboration will focus on co-developing and delivering an AI agent platform tailored for industry-specific AI agents in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and robotics, along with an AI computing infrastructure that seamlessly integrates the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU series and NVIDIA GPUs via NVIDIA NVLink Fusion. The combined AI agent platform and computing infrastructure will accelerate the AI industrial revolution with AI agents that continuously learn and improve. This will enable cross-industry, self-evolving, full-stack AI infrastructure, overcoming the limitations of general purpose computing systems.

Through this initiative, Fujitsu aims to transform industries starting in Japan, fostering widespread AI adoption that expands globally, thereby enhancing competitiveness across all sectors and contributing to a sustainable society.

Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO of Fujitsu, comments:

“Fujitsu's strategic collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI-driven business transformation in enterprise and government sectors. By combining the cutting-edge technologies of both companies, we will develop and provide full-stack AI infrastructure, starting with sectors such as manufacturing where Japan is a global leader. To further support the expanding needs of AI infrastructure, Fujitsu and NVIDIA will expand this partnership in the areas of high-performance computing and quantum."

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA, comments:

“The AI industrial revolution has begun, and we must build the infrastructure to power it - in Japan and across the globe. Fujitsu is a true pioneer in computing and Japan's trusted leader in supercomputing, quantum research, and enterprise systems. Together, NVIDIA and Fujitsu are connecting and extending our ecosystems to forge a powerful partnership for the era of AI.”

Background

Though generative AI is already helping people communicate and create more quickly, high costs and technical hurdles can make it challenging to deploy, which confines its benefits primarily to large enterprises. To accelerate AI adoption and drive industrial transformation, Fujitsu is collaborating with NVIDIA to strengthen corporate competitiveness through AI while maintaining corporate autonomy in AI utilization.

Vision for a full-stack AI infrastructure

Working with NVIDIA, Fujitsu aims to realize a human-AI co-creation cycle and continuous system evolution by integrating high-speed AI computing with human judgment and creativity. Specifically, it will accelerate manufacturing using digital twins, leverage physical AI [1], including robotics for operational automation to address labor shortages, and stimulate human innovation. The resulting cross-industry, full-stack AI infrastructure will deploy advanced AI to achieve transformative automation and intelligence previously unattainable.

Fujitsu is focused on three key initiatives with NVIDIA as part of the expanded collaboration:

1. Co-development of a self-evolving AI agent platform for industries



Development of an AI agent platform that balances high speed and strong security through multi-tenancy support, built on Fujitsu Kozuchi and integrating Fujitsu's AI workload orchestrator technology (developed with Fujitsu AI computing broker technology) with the NVIDIA Dynamo platform.

Creation of a mechanism enabling AI agents and AI models to autonomously evolve and be customized for specific sectors like healthcare and manufacturing and customer needs, achieved by leveraging NVIDIA NeMo and enhancing Fujitsu's multi-AI agent technologies, including optimization of Fujitsu's Takane AI model. Provision of these developed AI agents as NVIDIA NIM microservices accelerating and streamlining AI adoption for customers with optimized inferences.

2. Co-development and promotion of next-generation computing infrastructure



Co-development of a high-speed, sophisticated next-generation computing infrastructure, integrating Fujitsu's cutting-edge FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU series with NVIDIA's high-performance GPUs, coupled by NVIDIA NVLink-Fusion.

Co-creation of an optimized, AI computing platform from the silicon-level designed for zetascale performance, enabling widespread industrial adoption. Provision of a comprehensive HPC-AI ecosystem through integrated software, combining Fujitsu's high-speed software technology for ARM with NVIDIA CUDA, offering one-stop support for AI transformation.

3. Driving Customer Engagement



Establishment of a robust partner ecosystem to amplify the utilization of AI agents and models, with the ability to develop joint partner programs to accelerate ecosystem growth.

Development of transformative use cases, starting in specific industrial sectors, leveraging the AI infrastructure to support society. Promotion of AI-driven societal transformation in sectors such as robotics through the social implementation of advanced technologies like physical AI, thereby contributing to customer growth.

Future Plans

Through this collaboration with NVIDIA, Fujitsu aims to unlock new AI markets in previously challenging domains. By establishing this AI infrastructure as an indispensable social foundation for Japan's digital society by 2030, the initiative will accelerate enterprise AI market growth, fostering corporate development and creating significant social value.

[1] Physical AI:

AI that perceives and judges real-world situations through sensors and autonomously executes tasks through the operation of actuators i.e., in robots.

Press Conference Materials

Held on October 3, 2025

Materials from the press conference on Strategic Collaboration

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. global

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Enterprise IT