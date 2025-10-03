Thriving Through Learning: Meet Danielle Bouchard

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us about your career journey and what led you to join the Learning and Development team at GoDaddy.

I started my journey at GoDaddy as a Guide, helping customers and building connections every day. From there, I moved into a Supervisor role, where I got the chance to coach and support Agents more directly. But deep down, I always knew my heart was set on the Learning and Development team. That passion for education actually started before GoDaddy-back in my Sephora days as an Educational Lead. I fell in love with the way learning could transform not just results, but people's confidence and growth and I knew GoDaddy had a real strength in this through L&D. Since then, my journey has been about combining my love for people, coaching, and creating meaningful learning experiences-and I'm grateful to be part of a team that helps employees grow and thrive.

What have you learned about yourself through the projects you've worked on?

Through the projects I've worked on, I've learned a lot about myself. I've found that I thrive in that sweet spot where creativity meets structure-whether I'm welcoming new hires into our values, giving feedback to make learning content shine, or coaching on sales skills. I also discovered (thanks to StrengthsFinder here at GoDaddy!) that my natural“Woo” energy is one of my biggest strengths-it helps me connect with people, spark excitement, and make learning fun and approachable. And honestly, I've learned that the magic happens when I step outside my comfort zone-that's where I grow the most, and where I get to support and inspire others to do the same.

How does GoDaddy's culture support employee learning and growth?

One of the things I love most about GoDaddy is how much the culture embraces learning as part of everyday life. It's never just about checking boxes or following a rigid path-it's about curiosity, exploration, and growth. With the vast array of resources available through L&D and GoLearn-which boasts an impressive 60,000 courses-it's truly difficult not to foster your own growth and development!

That kind of support makes it possible to grow not only as an employee, but as a person-and that's what makes learning here feel exciting and meaningful.

Do you have any advice for someone who is interested in a career at GoDaddy?

If you're thinking about a career at GoDaddy, my advice is simple: be curious, take chances, and show up as your true self. This is a place that celebrates individuality, so lean into your unique strengths and see where they take you. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there, try new things, and build connections-those relationships and experiences are often the stepping stones to growth, fun, and success!

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I truly treasure spending time with my family. My happiest moments come from making memories together and enjoying the little adventures of everyday life with my husband, our 31⁄2-year-old daughter, and our two dogs. Since moving from the United States to Britain seven years ago, travel has become a big passion of mine. I love exploring new countries and places. I'm known among my friends for my love of cheese, and I also have a love for all things beauty (skincare, haircare, makeup) and being creative. I enjoy cross-stitching, playing video games, and finding fun ways to express myself.

