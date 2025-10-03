7Th Sulaymaniyah International Book Fair Kicks Off In Iraq

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: The 7th edition of the Sulaymaniyah International Book Fair kicked off Friday in Iraq, featuring the participation of 250 publishing houses and printing and distribution centers from 16 Arab and foreign countries.

The fair will run until October 13 and includes a wide range of cultural events with contributions from authors and publishers both from within Iraq and abroad.

It serves as a vital platform for intellectual and cultural exchange, allowing visitors to explore the latest publications across various fields.

The exhibition showcases more than 250,000 titles spanning diverse genres, including children's literature, education, arts, politics, economics, society, history, and philosophy, among many other disciplines.

This diversity reflects the richness of cultural content and offers visitors a broad selection to suit their interests.

The fair is considered one of Iraq's most prominent cultural events, bringing together writers, readers, and intellectuals.

It promotes the presence of publications in public life and provides a dynamic space for dialogue and interaction among various stakeholders, highlighting the influential role of books and culture in fostering knowledge, understanding, and communication between communities.