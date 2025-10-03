Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

2025-10-03 02:00:20
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, of Columbus, Ohio, to acquire Veritex Holdings, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Veritex Community Bank, both of Dallas, Texas.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

