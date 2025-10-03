Eyewear: Worldwide Industry Competition Analysis And Investment Opportunities To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|169
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$136.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$185.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 Global Eyewear Market Analysis
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Global Eyewear Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 Global Eyewear Market Forecast (2025-2034)
5.4 Global Eyewear Market by Product
5.5 Global Eyewear Market by Gender
5.6 Global Eyewear Market by Distribution Channel
5.7 Global Eyewear Market by Region
6 North America Eyewear Market Analysis
6.1 United States of America
6.2 Canada
7 Europe Eyewear Market Analysis
7.1 United Kingdom
7.2 Germany
7.3 France
7.4 Italy
7.5 Others
8 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Analysis
8.1 China
8.2 Japan
8.3 India
8.4 ASEAN
8.5 Australia
8.6 Others
9 Latin America Eyewear Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Mexico
9.4 Others
10 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Market Analysis
10.1 Saudi Arabia
10.2 United Arab Emirates
10.3 Nigeria
10.4 South Africa
10.5 Others
11 Market Dynamics
11.1 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.3 Key Indicators for Demand
11.4 Key Indicators for Price
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Supplier Selection
12.2 Key Global Players
12.3 Key Regional Players
12.4 Key Player Strategies
12.5 Company Profiles
The key companies featured in this Eyewear market report include:
- Luxottica Group S.p.A. Essilor of America, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH) Safilo Group S.p.A. Alcon Vision LLC Prada S.p.A. Oakley, Inc. The Cooper Companies Inc. Silhouette International Schmied AG LVMH Group
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Eyewear Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment