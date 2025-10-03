Geneva: Awami League Stages Protest Against Human Rights Violations In Bangladesh
Accusing the Yunus regime of carrying out widespread human rights abuses in the country, the protestors demanded the rescue of the country and its people from the grip of the "fascist Yunus clique".
The rally organised by the Switzerland branch of Awami League was presided over by the organisation's President, Jamadar Nazrul Islam, and conducted by its General Secretary, Shyamal Khan.
Addressing the rally virtually as the Chief Guest, Awami League President and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also delivered her speech. Other speakers included Nazrul Islam, President of the All-European Awami League, leaders of Awami League units from various European countries, as well as leaders of the Swiss Awami League.
“At the conclusion of the rally, a memorandum was submitted to the UN Secretary-General and the head of the UN Human Rights Commission. An official of the Commission formally received the document. On behalf of expatriate Bangladeshis, the memorandum was handed over by M. Nazrul Islam, President of the All-European Awami League, Austria-based human rights activist, writer, and journalist; along with Jamadar Nazrul Islam, President of the Switzerland Awami League, and General Secretary Shyamal Khan, among others,” the Awami League stated.
“It should be noted that the memorandum included documented evidence of the crimes against humanity committed and still being committed by the Yunus clique, who have illegally seized state power in Bangladesh-such as the killing of minorities, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, as well as the looting and occupation of their homes and businesses,” it added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment