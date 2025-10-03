Composite Market Trends And Forecasts Report 2025-2035 Global Composite Market Expected To Reach USD 290.61 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global composite market is poised for growth due to demand for lightweight, durable materials in aerospace, automotive, and construction sectors. Key opportunities arise from technological advancements, sustainability focus, and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and North America. Carbon fiber and thermoplastic composites are particularly promising.

The "Composite Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Matrix, Type of Resin, Type of Process, End-User, Type of Distribution Channel, and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global composite market size is estimated to grow from USD 117.09 billion in 2025, to USD 290.61 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The rise of the global composite market can be attributed to several factors, one of which is its capability to produce customized and specialized materials tailored to specific industry requirements. Composites play a crucial role in industrialization, being utilized across various sectors for the production of diverse products. Moreover, factors contributing to the growth of the composite industry include the applications of lightweight composites and the utilization of durable, corrosion-resistant materials.

It is important to note that the properties of composites can be adjusted through different processing techniques, enhancing flexibility and performance for designated applications. Significantly, composites find applications in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, construction, and renewable energy. Additionally, with ongoing technological advancements, the demand for composites is anticipated to rise, driven by the quest for sustainable material solutions and innovative chemical processes.

The composite industry is in a state of constant evolution, propelled by innovation and technological progress. This transformation has led to the development of composites as a more efficient and high-performance material. Other material innovations and advanced material analyses include the increasing use of carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRPs) in various sectors, particularly in aerospace and automotive applications, due to their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and resilience.

Another significant development is the growth of the bio-based composite market, which addresses concerns related to environmental sustainability. Due to these ongoing initiatives, the composite market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Composite Market: Research Coverage

The report on the composite market features insights on various sections, including:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the composite market, focusing on key market segments, including type of matrix, type of resin, type of process, end-user, type of distribution channel, and geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the composite market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure.

Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the composite market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, composite portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter. Value Chain Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of the value chain, providing information on the different phases and stakeholders involved in the composite market

Key Players in Composite Market Profiled in the Report Include:



Arkema

BASF

Composite Solutions

Cristex Composite Material

Evonik Industries

Exel Group

Gurit Holding

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman International

Jushi Group

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Nippon Electrical Glass

Owens Corning

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Sumitomo Bakelite

Teijin Toray Industries

Composite Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Matrix

Based on type of matrix, the global composite market is segmented into carbon fiber, glass fiber composites market trends and others. According to estimates, currently, the carbon fiber segment captures the majority share of the market.

Moreover, this segment is expected to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its exceptional combination of lightweight properties, strength, and versatility, which are highly valued in critical industries such as aerospace, defense, and automotive.

Market Share by Type of Resin

Based on type of resin, the composite market is segmented into thermoplastic composites and thermosetting plastic composites. According to estimates, currently, the thermoplastic composites segment captures the majority of the market. Moreover, this segment is expected to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, fueled by the need to lower carbon emissions, prompting manufacturers to utilize lighter composite materials. Additionally, benefits such as quicker processing times and recyclability enhance their attractiveness for applications and are significant factors driving the demand for thermoplastic composites.

Market Share by Type of Process

Based on type of process, the composite market is segmented into compression molding process, filament winding process, injection molding process, layup process, pultrusion process and others. According to estimates, currently, the compression molding process segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to its capacity to provide excellent surface finishes and resist corrosion, making it suitable for use in the transportation, construction, and electrical industries.

However, the market for injection molding segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include its versatility, efficiency, and ability to quickly produce large quantities of intricate parts.

Market Share by Type of End User

Based on type of end user, the composite market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, marine and wind energy. According to estimates, currently, the automotive & transportation segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the rising demand for innovation and advancements in the automotive industry, especially in the fields of electric vehicles and sustainable transportation options.

However, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing need for composites that offer lightweight and durable characteristics, which improve fuel efficiency and performance in aircraft design.

Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel

Based on type of distribution channel, the composite market is segmented into direct sales, distributors and retailers. According to estimates, currently, the distributors segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their capability to manage large quantities of composites and to offer broad access across different markets, along with the rising industrial need for effective supply chain solutions.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the composite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to estimates, currently, Asia-Pacific captures the majority share of the market. The key factors contributing to this leadership are the growing demand for composites in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, especially in developing nations like China and India.

However, North America is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing consumer awareness and a transition to sustainable materials.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



How many companies are currently engaged in composite market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Report Scope:

Type of Matrix



Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber Others

Type of Resin



Thermoplastic Composites Thermosetting Composites

Type of Process



Compression Molding Process

Filament Winding Process

Injection Molding Process

Layup Process

Pultrusion Process Others

End-User



Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Marine Wind Energy

Type of Distribution Channel



Direct Sales

Distributors Retailers

Geographical Regions



North America



US



Canada



Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe



Austria



Belgium



Denmark



France



Germany



Ireland



Italy



Netherlands



Norway



Russia



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



UK

Other European countries

Asia



China



India



Japan



Singapore



South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America



Brazil



Chile



Colombia



Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa



Egypt



Iran



Iraq



Israel



Kuwait



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World



Australia



New Zealand Other countries

