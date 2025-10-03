AKATI Sekurity Named 2025 AI MSP of the Year at Channel Futures MSP 501 Gala

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKATI Sekurity's groundbreaking integration of AI in cybersecurity earns top honors.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKATI Sekurity, an award-winning MSSP, announced today that it has been named a 2025 MSP 501 AI MSP of the Year at the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 Gala held in Orlando, Florida on September 17. The award recognizes AKATI Sekurity's pioneering work in integrating artificial intelligence into its cybersecurity framework and developing proprietary AI solutions.









AKATI Sekurity was honored as the 2025 AI MSP of the Year by the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of managed services, the MSP 501 AI MSP of the Year award stands as a prestigious recognition of excellence in what has become the most transformative technology category for MSPs today-artificial intelligence. Only 13 companies from the entire MSP 501 qualified for this distinguished honor in 2025, underscoring both the rigorous standards of the award and the revolutionary nature of AI integration in the managed services sector.

The qualification threshold requires AI revenue to constitute at least 10% of overall revenue, establishing a meaningful benchmark that separates true AI innovators from those merely experimenting with the technology. AKATI Sekurity was selected from among top industry finalists for its groundbreaking approach to creating proactive, intelligent security defenses that anticipate and mitigate cyber threats.

"This award is a monumental testament to the relentless dedication and brilliant innovation of our entire team," said Krishna, CEO of AKATI Sekurity. "It recognizes our commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into our cybersecurity framework, creating proactive, intelligent defenses that stay ahead of the curve. To see our vision and hard work celebrated on such a grand stage is truly a humbling experience."

"The AI MSP of the Year award celebrates those elite MSPs who have not merely adopted AI technologies but have pioneered their own commercial AI solutions, demonstrating exceptional vision and technical prowess," said Robert DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels. "These leaders are redefining what it means to be a managed service provider in the AI era, transitioning from traditional IT support to becoming strategic business transformation partners."

"In 2025, AI has emerged as the definitive competitive differentiator in the managed services industry," said David Raffo, Editor, MSP 501. "The award recipients represent the vanguard of a fundamental shift in how MSPs deliver value, moving beyond reactive support to predictive, proactive, and increasingly autonomous service delivery."

Krishna thanked the MSP community and acknowledged the wonderful work that Channel Futures is doing for the MSP community. "Most importantly, we want to thank our clients and partners," Krishna added. "Your trust is the foundation of everything we do, and this win is as much yours as it is ours. We are more energized than ever to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI-driven security."

About the MSP 501

The MSP 501, now in its 17th year, represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with average growth of recurring revenue of 19%. The MSP 501 is responsible for keeping their global customers safe, connected, and efficient. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

About AKATI Sekurity

Established in 2007, AKATI Sekurity is a premier managed security service provider specializing in advanced cyber defense operations. With a presence across five continents serving over 400 global clients, the company embodies its ethos of "always striving ahead" in every facet of operations. Over two decades, AKATI Sekurity has mastered the complexities of today's evolving information security environments with an independent, in-depth risk management consulting approach.

AKATI Sekurity provides clients with 24x7x365 security monitoring and offers a comprehensive suite of security services, approaching cyber defense from multiple angles including Managed Security Services (MSSP), Brand Protection and Darkweb Monitoring, Intel-Led Penetration Testing and Red Teaming, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), and Digital Forensics Investigation & Cyber Incident Response.

About Channel Partners

Channel Partners is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Partners properties include awards programs such as the Channel Partners MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; the Channel Circle of Excellence, which honors innovative leaders from top channel vendors and distributors; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit.

Channel Partners is part of Informa Connect, a leading provider of live events, digital content and training for the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Connect helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Informa Connect's portfolio includes more than 450 annual events. The Channel Partners media organization, owned and operated by Informa, is the only channel-centric events, media and research company that can provide such insight into the managed services market.





Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Sekurity (center), accepts the 2025 AI MSP of the Year award at the Channel Futures MSP Summit in Orlando, Florida.

