Landsbankinn Hf.: Landsbankinn Concludes Market-Making Agreements For Covered Bonds
|Size of series (bn. ISK)
|Order size (m)
|0 - 3
|0
|3 - 5
|20
|5 - 10
|60
|10 +
|80
The minimum nominal amount of orders in the inflation-linked series LBANK CBI 26 and LBANK CBI 28 shall be ISK 40m.
Individual market makers are released from their obligations on a given trading day once the trading volume (specified as“AUTO”) of that particular market maker totals ISK 500m for all series of covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.
The maximum spread between bid and ask orders is determined by time to maturity on a given day, in accordance with the following table:
|Time to maturity
|Maximum spread
|0 - 6 months
|Unspecified
|6 months - 2 years
|0.20%
|2 - 4 years
|0.30%
|4 - 6 years
|0.35%
|6 - 9 years
|0.60%
|9 - 12 years
|0.70%
|12 - 18 years
|1.00%
|18 years or longer
|1.15%
Inflation-linked series with less than two years to maturity are exempt from the forementioned obligations on maximum spread.
In conjunction with the market-making agreements, Landsbankinn will provide the market makers with bond lending facilities under which each market maker can borrow up to 320m in each series.
