Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Grows At 23.44% CAGR, Expected To Reach USD 61.08 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The connected drug delivery devices market size is calculated at USD 9.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 61.08 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 23.44%. Ottawa, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 7.44 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 61.08 billion by 2034, rising at a 23.44% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. This market is rising due to the escalating demand for smarter, connected therapeutics that improve medication adherence, remote patient monitoring, and real-time feedback in chronic disease management. The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ Key Takeaways:

Market Overview: The market for connected drug delivery devices is on track to become a sizable segment of digital health by merging drug delivery systems with sensors, wireless connection, and analytics to better connect patients, providers, and therapies. These devices will support automation of dosage timing, remote monitoring of patient use, and identification of patterns of adherence, which will help to enable the opportunity for individualized management of treatment. There is increased impetus for devices that can support integration of pharmaceuticals with digital support given the current shift in health systems globally toward value-based care and patient-focused models. Developers are currently focusing on elements like modular architecture, interoperability, and secure data transfer, which will facilitate use in clinical systems. There is trend away from independent gadgets toward using connected platforms that spur on telehealth service.

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.18 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 61.08 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 23.44 % Leading Region North America share 36% Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By Application, By Region Top Key Players Aptar Digital Health, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biocorp, Cohero Health, Inc., Medtronic, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk, Propeller Health, SHL Medical, Tandem Diabetes Care, West Pharmaceutical Services, Ypsomed Holding

Major Growth Drivers:



The escalating global burden of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory illnesses, and autoimmune diseases means that patients will require more frequent and more precision dosing support, which connected devices can provide.

Sensor and wireless technologies (Bluetooth Low Energy, NB-IoT, cellular networks, low-power WiFi) are constantly improving, leading to smaller, more efficient, and less expensive connectivity.

Payers and health systems are increasingly valuing the adherence to medication, outcomes, and remote monitoring, resulting in reimbursement and incentive programs that explicitly support these connected devices.

Increased adoption of telemedicine and remote care models (accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020) has put pressure on providers to request devices that can integrate into virtual care health platforms. Regulatory bodies are moving toward more favorable consideration of digital medical devices and 'real world evidence,' simplifying pathways for approval and enabling partnership agreements between pharma and medtech.



Key Drifts:



Manufacturers are creating multi-component architectures, including removable sensor devices or adapter kits that add connectivity to existing drug delivery assemblies or medical devices , vs. monolithic“smart injectors.”

Many newer connected devices are embedding low level machine learning or rule-based logic on the device or near/ local device gateway while minimizing when devices send streaming raw data to the cloud. This enables alerts or detection of abnormal event while the device is not relying on streaming data to the network. More of the device vendors are developing APIs, SDKs, and standard compliance for integration into electronic health records , telehealth platforms, and patient apps. Partnerships between device vendors, software vendors, and health IT vendors are increasing to help streamline data flows.



Significant Challenge:

Data Privacy, Security and Regulatory Complexity:

Although connected drug delivery devices can be expected to generate frequent, rich data streams, they also introduce new significant risks related to data security, patient privacy and device/system integrity. Given the devices are dosing medications, any unauthorized access or attack/cyber breach to the devices could significantly impact patient safety. The regulatory landscape of medical devices that have digital/internet connected services is still evolving and varies immensely from one country to another, adding complexity to global commercialization.

Trials can take many forms and will not only demonstrate mechanical and pharmaceutical safety, but will also include considerations for cybersecurity, data encryption, firmware validation, and software upgrades. Payers and health systems may also hesitate to reimburse and adopt devices for those with unclear data governance and liability models. All of these factors will slow investment, increase time for a device to go through research and development, and add significantly to the entry bar for smaller firms.

Regional Analysis:

In the connected drug delivery devices industry, North America is the largest market share by 36% with more cases of chronic diseases, high healthcare expenditures, and strong uptake of digital health products. North America benefits from sophisticated infrastructure, clearly defined regulatory pathways, and a large population of pharmaceutical and medtech companies investing in connected technology. Favorable reimbursement models and integration with electronic health records bolster its competitive advantage.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with increasing cases of diseases like diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), and cardiovascular diseases across countries like China, India, and Japan. The impact of growing government support for telemedicine, rapid digitalization, and access to healthcare is driving growth in the connected drug delivery market in the region. Mobile connectivity along with increasing investments by start-ups and multinational companies is expanding access of connected drug delivery devices.

Asian Country-level Analysis:



Digital Health Ecosystem Growth : Nations like China, India, South Korea, and Singapore are investing heavily in digital healthcare infrastructure. Governments are promoting smart hospitals and encouraging partnerships between medtech companies and AI startups, paving the way for device connectivity.

Diabetes and Respiratory Disease Burden : With high rates of diabetes, asthma, and COPD, countries like India and China are creating demand for connected insulin pens, inhalers, and real-time monitoring tools that enhance medication adherence and disease management.

Affordability & Localization : Local manufacturers in China and Southeast Asia are entering the connected device space with cost-effective smart injectors, add-on sensors, and Bluetooth-enabled inhalers, increasing accessibility across urban and semi-urban populations.

Pharma Partnerships : Asian pharmaceutical companies are forming alliances with health tech firms to co-develop integrated drug + device + app ecosystems, especially in the fields of diabetes care and oncology . Regulatory Modernization : Regulatory bodies in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea are streamlining digital health approvals, which is enabling faster commercialization of innovative drug delivery technologies.



Example: In India, the adoption of smart insulin pens is gaining ground as both public and private healthcare players look for ways to improve long-term diabetes management through tech-enabled adherence solutions.

Segmental Insights:

By Product Type:

Standalone components and software are currently the leading segment: sensor modules, firmware platforms, analytics engines, and connectivity middleware are core to the connected ecosystem. Several companies provide the term "smart modules" that can be affixed to standard injectors or inhalers, or provide back-end cloud/analytics.

On the other side of the product types are integrated devices, fully built drug delivery devices that embed connectivity from the ground up. Integrated devices are the overall fastest growing segment, as manufacturers are trending toward all-in-one intelligent injectors or inhalers.

By Route of Administration:

Within routes of delivery, the parenteral segment (injectables, infusions) remains the largest route of delivery as many chronic therapies (e.g., insulin products, biologics) are delivered by injection and have the greatest potential for monitoring and adherence support based on their chronic nature.

The inhalation segment is the fastest growing route of delivery as respiratory therapies (COPD, asthma) are integrating connectivity to monitor the use of the inhaler, medication delivery technique, and obtain a longitudinal assessment of their inhaler use.

By Application:

As far as application, diabetes dominates with connected drug delivery through insulin pens and pumps is driving adoption as dosing is frequent and adherence is crucial; smart pen sensors and dose-tracking applications support adherence for patients and providers/tracers.

COPD is the fastest growing segment with the emergence of connected inhalers and feedback systems that enable the patient to know when their inhalation technique is correct and is promoting adherence and chronic disease monitoring in respiratory patients.

Recent Developments:

In November 2024, Medtronic obtained FDA clearance for the new InPen smart insulin pen app, which works with its Simplera continuous glucose monitor (CGM). This clearance makes possible the "Smart MDI" system that can recommend corrections for missed or inaccurate insulin doses at mealtimes.

Key Players in Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Aptar Digital Health

Offers connected solutions for respiratory and injectable drug delivery, integrating sensors and software to enhance treatment adherence and outcomes.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Develops smart injection systems and connected autoinjectors focused on improving medication delivery accuracy and patient monitoring.

Biocorp

Specializes in connected devices like smart caps and add-ons for injectors, enabling real-time data tracking and dose adherence.

Cohero Health, Inc.

Provides connected respiratory devices and digital platforms for managing asthma and COPD through medication tracking and lung function monitoring.

Medtronic

Delivers advanced connected insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems to support diabetes management.

Novartis AG

Integrates digital health solutions with inhalation therapies, focusing on connected respiratory drug delivery to improve adherence.

Novo Nordisk

Offers smart insulin pens and digital diabetes tools designed to monitor dosing and sync with mobile health apps for personalized care.

Propeller Health

Develops digital inhaler sensors and companion apps that track usage patterns and provide real-time feedback to patients and clinicians.

SHL Medical

Produces connected autoinjectors and wearable drug delivery systems, integrating Bluetooth and app-based technologies for chronic care.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Manufactures connected insulin pumps with advanced algorithms and wireless capabilities for real-time diabetes management.

West Pharmaceutical Services

Offers connected containment and delivery systems, including smart wearable injectors and integrated drug-device platforms.

Ypsomed Holding

Provides connected pen injectors and autoinjectors with digital interfaces, supporting data capture and integration with digital health platforms.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type



Standalone Components & Software Integrated Devices

By Route of Administration



Parenteral Inhalation

By Application



Diabetes Management

Asthma

COPD Others

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



