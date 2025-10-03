Kaspersky Warns Of Cyber Scams Related To Sports Tournaments

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Major international sporting events take place throughout the year – from world championships and continental tournaments to high-profile league finals. Fans can follow the action live on streaming services. However, this constant global interest in sports makes it an attractive, year-round target for cybercriminals. At Kaspersky we are warning our users about the most common sports-related scams, involving streaming services, ticket sales, and merchandise, to help them stay alert and protected.

Tickets scams:

Ticket scams remain one of the most common and costly threats for sports fans. According to public data, an estimated $3.3m had been lost by football fans to ticket scammers in the past two years. Beyond the obvious risk of buying overpriced or counterfeit tickets from resellers, there is a growing danger of phishing websites posing as legitimate ticket vendors.

For example, Kaspersky researchers from Threat Research Expertise Center recently identified a phishing page impersonating Ticketmaster. The site lured visitors with a tempting offer: complete a short survey to receive a $1,000 gift card. To“claim” the prize, victims were instructed to pay a small commission fee. However, after making the payment, users received neither the promised prize nor their money back, leaving them empty-handed and exposed to further fraud.

Merchandise scams:

Merchandise scams target fans eager to show support for their favorite teams, especially during major sporting events. Fraudsters set up fake online stores that mimic official merchandise shops, complete with stolen logos, authentic-looking product images, and even fabricated customer reviews to build trust. These scams capitalize on fans' passion and the desire to own a piece of sporting history. If you are a sports fan, it is essential to purchase merchandise only from verified official retailers.

In one case observed by Kaspersky, a phishing store was themed around the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, once payment details are entered, victims are likely to receive nothing at all. Worse, attackers could use the stolen card information to make unauthorized transactions, draining accounts without the buyer's knowledge.

Streaming services:

Fraudsters set up phishing websites posing as legitimate streaming platforms, offering“exclusive” or“discounted” subscriptions to watch must-see matches. The promise is simple: pay for access and enjoy the game, but instead of getting the stream, victims hand over their payment details to cybercriminals. This can lead to stolen financial data and unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts. In addition, some similar sites are created to redirect users to other scam sites: if you click on play to start watching the broadcast, you will be redirected to the scam.

Kaspersky has found examples of such scams targeting fans of events ranging from the NFL to the UEFA Champions League, showing that no sport is immune. The global popularity of these tournaments ensures a constant stream of potential victims, making streaming scams a year-round favorite for attackers.

“Sports events bring people together across the globe, but they also attract cybercriminals who are ready to exploit fans' excitement,” says Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky.“From fake streaming platforms to counterfeit ticket shops, scammers create convincing traps that look and feel legitimate. That's why it's essential to slow down, verify the source, and only use trusted services before sharing your payment details.”

Kaspersky has partnered with two of South Africa's most respected rugby players, Pieter-Steph Du Toit and RG Snyman, in an exclusive six-month“Safer Together” campaign. The partnership aims to raise awareness about online security, helping sports fans of all ages protect their systems, data, and privacy from cyberthreats.

“Fans are the heart of the game. Their energy, dedication, and passion drive us forward every time we step onto the field. We want them to feel just as safe online as they do in the stands-because supporting your team should never come with hidden risks. Partnering with Kaspersky is our way of reminding everyone to protect themselves from the threats you can't see from the pitch, whether it's fake streaming sites or ticket scams,” says Pieter-Steph Du Toit.



Buy tickets only from official sources: Avoid third-party sellers and always double-check the event organizer's official website before purchasing.

Verify streaming platforms: If a streaming service isn't linked from an official broadcaster or team website, treat it with caution. Look for HTTPS, read reviews, and avoid entering payment details on unfamiliar sites.

Watch out for fake merchandise stores: Fraudulent shops can offer“exclusive” deals on jerseys or memorabilia that never arrive or are counterfeit. Stick to verified retailers.

Avoid clicking suspicious links: Whether in emails, messages, or social media posts, links promising free tickets, gift cards often lead to phishing pages. Use a reliable security solution like Kaspersky Premium that protects your devices against malware in real time, by blocking malicious sites, phishing emails, infected ads, and credit card skimmers created by hackers to steal your data.

There are some proactive steps to protect yourself from sports scams. For instance:

