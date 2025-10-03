LG TEASES ARRIVAL OF NEXT-GEN CINEBEAM A NEW ERA OF PORTABLE HOME ENTERTAINMENT ON THE UAE's HORIZON

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Prepare to transform even small spaces into a captivating cinematic experience with LG's upcoming innovative portable projector, promising stunning visuals and incredible sound.

DUBAI, October, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) has teased the impending arrival of its next-generation portable projector, the LG CineBeam S, primed to build on the global and regional success of its CineBeam Q predecessor.

The forthcoming CineBeam S will reshape portable home cinema even further, blending cutting-edge technology with a design that promises to break the barriers of space limitations.

Capable of delivering a truly immersive viewing experience, CineBeam S customers can expect breathtaking visual performance and dynamic audio, designed specifically to captivate viewers, with LG's intuitive webOS platform – for instant access to a world of entertainment – seamlessly integrated.

Crafted in the LG lab for unparalleled convenience, the CineBeam S will maintain a remarkably compact and elegant, efficiently portable form, with a further refined integrated rotating handle allowing for easy transport and precise angle adjustments, and enabling owners to project stunning visuals onto virtually any surface.

The LG CineBeam S is more than just a projector; it's poised to be a complete entertainment hub designed for the modern UAE lifestyle, whether for a family movie night, or a backyard gathering with friends, bringing cinema-quality visuals, immersive sound, and customizable ambiance to any setting, reimagining what's possible in portable entertainment.

Get ready for entertainment that knows no boundaries, delivered in a compact, stylish, and advanced device that promises to transform every moment into a memorable cinematic and sensory event.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company :

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.