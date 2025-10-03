Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
|Information Technology
|24.7%
|Industrials
|19.4%
|Materials
|15.5%
|Financials
|14.0%
|Energy
|12.7%
|Consumer Discretionary
|8.8%
|Real Estate
|4.0%
|Communication Services
|0.6%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.3%
The top ten investments which comprised 38.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2025 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|6.4%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.3%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.8%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.5%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.4%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.2%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.0%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.0%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.0%
|Cameco Corporation
|2.8%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: ...
website:
